Go Inside Adriana Lima's Ultra-Glam Getting-Ready Session for Maybelline's NYFW Party

Maybelline New York spokesmodel Adriana Lima shares behind-the-scene's pics of her gorgeous prep sesh ahead of the brand's New York Fashion Week party

Jackie Fields
September 10, 2018 05:29 PM
<p>&#8220;I&rsquo;m so excited for Maybelline New York&rsquo;s fashion week party! My makeup artist, Grace Lee, and I are going to create a bold look with a pop of color on the lips.&#8221;</p>
Adriana Lima Takes on NYFW!

“I’m so excited for Maybelline New York’s fashion week party! My makeup artist, Grace Lee, and I are going to create a bold look with a pop of color on the lips.”

Courtesy of Maybelline New York
<p>&#8220;I can never decide which lip color to go with, but I always reach for the <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Maybelline-SuperStay-Matte-Ink-Liquid-Lipstick-Loyalist/156314020">SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick</a> because I know it will last all night. Tonight I&rsquo;m between Heroine and Composer.&#8221;</p>
Decisions, Decisions...

“I can never decide which lip color to go with, but I always reach for the SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick because I know it will last all night. Tonight I’m between Heroine and Composer.”

Courtesy of Maybelline New York
<p>&#8220;Heroine, a bold, bright red &#8211; to bring color into my outfit for the party!&#8221;</p>
And the Winner is...

“Heroine, a bold, bright red – to bring color into my outfit for the party!”

Courtesy of Maybelline New York
<p>&#8220;Everything we need for a full glam! Can&rsquo;t wait for the final look.&#8221;</p>
Adriana's Other Essentials...

“Everything we need for a full glam! Can’t wait for the final look.”

Courtesy of Maybelline New York
<p>In order to have the perfect selfie, you need:</p> <p>1. Flirty waves by Danielle Priano ✔</p> <p>2. Gorgeous makeup ✔</p> <p>3. Great lighting ✔</p> <p>4. Preferably a long arm to capture the photo ✔</p>
Her Selfie Secrets, Revealed!

In order to have the perfect selfie, you need:

1. Flirty waves by Danielle Priano ✔

2. Gorgeous makeup ✔

3. Great lighting ✔

4. Preferably a long arm to capture the photo ✔

<p>&#8220;Tonight&rsquo;s champagne colored look is all thanks to Orseund Iris + No. 6.&#8221;</p>
Now About that Outfit...

“Tonight’s champagne colored look is all thanks to Orseund Iris + No. 6.”

Courtesy of Maybelline New York
<p>&#8220;And for accessories, we went with my Edie Parker clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. It&rsquo;s not a party outfit without a little sparkle.&#8221;</p>
And her Dazzling Details...

“And for accessories, we went with my Edie Parker clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. It’s not a party outfit without a little sparkle.”

Courtesy of Maybelline New York
<p>&#8220;My photographer and friend Ysa Perez was with me all night capturing the behind the scenes fun.&#8221;</p>
Picture Perfect

“My photographer and friend Ysa Perez was with me all night capturing the behind the scenes fun.”

Courtesy of Ysa Perez
<p>&#8220;What can I say, I love a Maybelline x NYFW party! After 15+ years with the brand, I never get sick of celebrating fashion and beauty on and off the runway!&#8221;</p>
Party Time!

“What can I say, I love a Maybelline x NYFW party! After 15+ years with the brand, I never get sick of celebrating fashion and beauty on and off the runway!”

Ben Gabbe/Getty
<p>&#8220;The night wouldn&rsquo;t be complete without a selfie with my girls. Cheers to another NYFW with my Maybelline fam [From Left: Lima, Gigi Hadid, Josephine Skriver and Herieth Paul]!&#8221;</p>
The Gang's All Here!

“The night wouldn’t be complete without a selfie with my girls. Cheers to another NYFW with my Maybelline fam [From Left: Lima, Gigi Hadid, Josephine Skriver and Herieth Paul]!”

Cindy Ord/Getty
