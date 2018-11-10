Adriana Lima Celebrates Her Final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with Her Daughters

Adriana Lima sure has a lot to celebrate!

After 20 years with Victoria’s Secret and walking in 18 of their fashion shows, the supermodel, 37, hung up her wings for good and celebrated the milestone with a fancy Brazilian dinner at Berimbau do Brasil in New York on Thursday evening.

Joining Lima for the happy occasion were her daughters Valentina, 8, and Sienna, 6.

“Celebrating with my family… thank you @berimbau.nyc for bringing some Brazilian taste to such a special night,” she captioned the shot posted to her Instagram stories of Lima and her girls looking over a giant cake with candle sparklers.

Earlier in the evening, the Brazilian bombshell announced her retirement from Victoria’s Secret on Instagram as she prepared for her final show with a moving highlight reel of her best catwalk moments with the brand.

“Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖”

In true Lima fashion, the model (who has worn the Fantasy Bra three times, fronted VS campaigns for countless lingerie launches and is considered by the rest of the VS model squad as The Guardian Angel) went out with a bang.

She closed this year’s fashion show in dramatic winged look and couldn’t help but tear up as she received a standing ovation for her lengthy career as a VS Angel.

Ahead of walking the runway, Lima told PEOPLE that her final moment on the catwalk would be the best part of her 20-year tenure.

“I think this year is going to be the highlight of my career,” the supermodel told PEOPLE. “This has been my 18th fashion show and I am still as excited as I was from the first day. I always love to be on runways and being part of the Victoria’s Secret show. It is my favorite to do.”

So what’s next for the VS Angel veteran? The mom of two revealed her plans to focus on new projects with women empowerment at the core.

“I’m looking forward to supporting women and being connected to different projects which support women around the world,” she told PEOPLE. “That like my future from now on but I am still happy that I am part of Victoria’s Secret this year. You guys are going to love this year’s show. To me, it is definitely going to be very special.”

