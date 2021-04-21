Kate Hudson and Adriana Lima Are Both Obsessed with This Face Peel That Makes Skin Glow Like No Other

Profile Menu
Social media comes with its fair share of pros and cons, but one undebatable upside is the all-access pass to celebrities' bathrooms (and unfiltered selfies). It's especially exciting when stars veer off the beaten track and use their mega-platforms to endorse little-known beauty favorites — and when celebs like Adriana Lima and Kate Hudson mention an under-the-radar skincare find, you can bet it's not going to be a secret for long.
Such is the case for Aloisia Beauty's Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel. The Korean beauty brand is a relative newcomer to the U.S. market, but its gentle new exfoliant is already garnering compliments: Hudson recently featured it in a rapid-fire Instagram post about her skincare routine, along with the comment that it's her "new fave." And Adriana Lima shares her feelings; the model posted a shot of the peel to her Instagram story, with the caption "Obsessed!"
The female-owned brand is one to feel good about, since Aloisia entirely excludes ingredients that "have shown to be toxic, are linked to harmful or negative health effects, or can put pregnant or nursing women at risk" — and if you're sensitive to fragrance, the brand says its products "typically contain less than .08 percent of disclosed allergen-free fragrance."
Buy It! Aloisia Beauty Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel, $60; aloisiabeauty.com
With its thoughtfully extensive list of banned ingredients, the clean beauty brand's Soft Peel is an updated, environmentally-conscious spin on a category popularized by K-beauty. If you're not familiar with exfoliating gel peels, they're both incredibly effective and fun to use. You rub a squirt of the exfoliant onto your skin, and watch as the formula balls up to buff away dead skin cells without any risk of irritation.
The aftermath is almost like a Claritin commercial: It feels like a veil has been lifted, and your skin's immediately brighter and softer. Aloisia's ingredient list draws on papaya fruit enzymes and microcrystalline cellulose for its main resurfacing powers, enhanced by moisturizing hyaluronic acid and centella asiatica, licorice root to bring some spot brightening muscle, as well as antioxidants from green tea, aloe vera, and vitamin E to counter skin damage. Rounding out the Soft Peel's formula are Rosa Hybrid Flower and the amino acid arginine, which plump up skin.
The Soft Peel's only sold on Aloisia's website right now, where it earns universally fantastic reviews from shoppers. "Hands-down one of my most favorite products. My skin has never felt softer, or looked more even and bright," one person writes. "It's truly helping to fade years of sun damage, and my skin is glowing like it never has before. I am getting the same results as expensive laser treatments in just one bottle of this magic peel!"
Another person says they can "literally see the dead skin coming off in seconds," and a third calls the non-abrasive experience "the gentle giant you didn't know you needed," since it "does big things for your face, but feels like a gentle relaxing day at the spa." Myriad people extoll the soft and silky skin they saw after using the $60 peel, so it's no mystery why it's a hit amongst Hudson and Lima.
"This is life changing," writes yet another impressed shopper. "If you want a super easy thing to add to your weekly regimen that provides immediate results, this is it." Get the celeb and shopper-endorsed exfoliant now.