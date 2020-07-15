Amazon Shoppers Say This $25 Swimsuit Boosts Their Confidence All Summer Long

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It "accentuates all the right places without squeezing the wrong ones"

If you’re somebody with curves and a big bust, swimsuit shopping can be difficult — especially if you’re on the hunt for a flattering two-piece style. But just as there are heaven-sent bras that can support and flatter well-endowed chests, there are swimsuit tops that can do the same. And Amazon shoppers say one super affordable suit fills that role and then some.

The $25 Adisputent two-piece has adorable high-waisted bottoms and a flowy racerback top that work together to highlight your curves without clinging to your body. The cute top cuts off where the full-coverage bottoms start, allowing for just enough skin to peek through as the fabric swings.

The suit features thick straps that can help women with bigger busts feel more secure and lifted. The flouncy style of the top balances out the fitted bottoms as it minimizes and conceals cleavage, so you won’t be left worrying if you’re revealing too much. And while it provides coverage, it doesn’t look boring or overly mature, especially since it’s available in 40 vibrant patterns.

Those who enjoy a vintage look will absolutely love the polka dot and red wine combination that looks like classic Americana. For the bold, there are bright floral patterns and vibrant colors. In fact, if you buy a few different styles to mix and match, you’ll be set for the whole summer.

And shoppers certainly advise stocking up: Reviewers can’t get enough of how confident they feel in this swimsuit, so it makes sense that many of them have left five-star reviews.

“I haven’t worn a two-piece since I was 7 years old,” one of those reviews goes. “After seeing the great reviews I chose this suit and everyone was right... I carry all my weight in my belly and have no booty, but the bottoms fit perfectly. The top holds the girls in great and keeps everything secure.

“I’ve bought name brand swimsuits for 4x the cost of this one, and they don’t flatter and give me confidence the way this one does,” the reviewer added.

Other shoppers have credited this suit with bringing their confidence back during summer months, when so much time is spent outdoors.

“It’s so flattering and comfortable. I don’t think I’ve ever felt as confident in any swimsuit as I do in this one,” wrote one. “It’s spunky, stylish, and sexy... accentuates all the right places without squeezing the wrong ones.”

Since the flattering swimsuit is so popular, some sizes are starting to sell out, but you can still shop some adorable options below. At no more than $25, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another suit this good.

Amazon

Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Swimsuit in Black Flower, $24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Swimsuit in Yellow Flower, $22.49–$24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Swimsuit in Green Sunflower, $24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Swimsuit in Pink Flower, $24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Swimsuit in Wine Red, $24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Swimsuit in Turquoise, $24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Swimsuit in Flamingo, $20.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com