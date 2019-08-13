Adina Reyter Shares Her Favorite Pieces from Her Elegant Collection (as Seen on Meghan Markle!)

By Melody Chiu
August 13, 2019 07:06 PM

1 of 7

courtesy of Adina Reyter

From Lady Gaga to Meghan Markle, Adina Reyter‘s delicate line of jewelry have become every day go-to’s for some of Hollywood’s most famous faces. Keep clicking to see her favorite pieces that “every girl should have in their jewelry box.”

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

A Choker Necklace

Taylor Hill/WireImage; courtesy of Adina Reyter

“There is no substitute for a delicate, twinkle of diamonds along the neck. I usually see larger chokers worn alone, but I’ve noticed my lighter chains with little diamonds worn as chokers and they look so chic,” says Reyter about her 5 Diamond Amigos Necklace (as seen on Hilaria Baldwin). “Add an extender, and suddenly the choker sits lower for a whole new look — a layering must-have!”

3 of 7

Stud Earrings

Chris Jackson/Getty Images; courtesy of Adina Reyter

“I love the look of a well-layered ear. I always think about how new pieces from my designs might work with previous collections,” says Reyter, whose 3 Diamond Amigos Posts studs were worn by Markle. “I try different combinations for unexpected, non-matchy-matchy looks and highly recommend slipping on an ear cuff to keep things interesting.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Samir Hussein/WireImage; courtesy of Adina Reyter

“When you find a necklace you love, chances are you’ll wear all the time — work days, weekends, parties and to bed,” says Reyter, whose Solid Pave Teardrop Necklace was also worn by Markle. “I’m always amazed how the same piece can look so different depending on the length of the chain, the neckline of her blouse, and how she likes to layer with a pendant or choker.”

Advertisement

5 of 7

Samir Hussein/WireImage; courtesy of Adina Reyter

Markle also stepped out in Reyter’s Pave Folded Heart Necklace (others who have selected the piece include Jenna Fisher and Candace Cameron Bure).

6 of 7

Simple Rings

Pierre Suu/GC Images; courtesy of Adina Reyter

“When stacking rings, I look for a balance of shapes and play with proportions. Two bands of different widths on the same finger packs a nice punch, and a delicate little something on the pinky is always a good idea,” says Reyter, whose Small Heirloom Baguette Bands were spotted on Angelina Jolie and Abigail Spencer. “What we wear on our hands is so personal and has to fit comfortably, so I recommend trying a lot of rings on a lot of fingers until the combo feels just right.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.