Adina Reyter Shares Her Favorite Pieces from Her Elegant Collection (as Seen on Meghan Markle!)

“When stacking rings, I look for a balance of shapes and play with proportions. Two bands of different widths on the same finger packs a nice punch, and a delicate little something on the pinky is always a good idea,” says Reyter, whose Small Heirloom Baguette Bands were spotted on Angelina Jolie and Abigail Spencer. “What we wear on our hands is so personal and has to fit comfortably, so I recommend trying a lot of rings on a lot of fingers until the combo feels just right.”