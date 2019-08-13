Adina Reyter Shares Her Favorite Pieces from Her Elegant Collection (as Seen on Meghan Markle!)

From Lady Gaga to Meghan Markle, Adina Reyter‘s delicate line of jewelry have become every day go-to’s for some of Hollywood’s most famous faces. Keep clicking to see her favorite pieces that “every girl should have in their jewelry box.”
A Choker Necklace
“There is no substitute for a delicate, twinkle of diamonds along the neck. I usually see larger chokers worn alone, but I’ve noticed my lighter chains with little diamonds worn as chokers and they look so chic,” says Reyter about her 5 Diamond Amigos Necklace (as seen on Hilaria Baldwin). “Add an extender, and suddenly the choker sits lower for a whole new look — a layering must-have!”
Stud Earrings
“I love the look of a well-layered ear. I always think about how new pieces from my designs might work with previous collections,” says Reyter, whose 3 Diamond Amigos Posts studs were worn by Markle. “I try different combinations for unexpected, non-matchy-matchy looks and highly recommend slipping on an ear cuff to keep things interesting.”
“When you find a necklace you love, chances are you’ll wear all the time — work days, weekends, parties and to bed,” says Reyter, whose Solid Pave Teardrop Necklace was also worn by Markle. “I’m always amazed how the same piece can look so different depending on the length of the chain, the neckline of her blouse, and how she likes to layer with a pendant or choker.”
Markle also stepped out in Reyter’s Pave Folded Heart Necklace (others who have selected the piece include Jenna Fisher and Candace Cameron Bure).
Simple Rings
“When stacking rings, I look for a balance of shapes and play with proportions. Two bands of different widths on the same finger packs a nice punch, and a delicate little something on the pinky is always a good idea,” says Reyter, whose Small Heirloom Baguette Bands were spotted on Angelina Jolie and Abigail Spencer. “What we wear on our hands is so personal and has to fit comfortably, so I recommend trying a lot of rings on a lot of fingers until the combo feels just right.”