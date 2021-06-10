Hollywood's Favorite Sneaker Is Only $50 on Amazon Right Now
Take a break from the summer's ugly sandal trend and slip into a pair of comfy, celebrity-approved sneakers. Your favorite stars love comfy lounging slides, but one Adidas style has remained an eternal favorite, showing up on the feet of Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and more. If you've long admired the athleisure staple but have yet to click add to cart, now is the time, because Amazon is having a major sale on the shoe.
Adidas Stan Smith sneakers normally retail for $80, but select styles are currently on sale for just $50 on Amazon. Plus, as the sneaker is mostly white, you can easily coordinate it with much of your wardrobe.
Buy It! Adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker, $50 (orig. $80); amazon.com
So, how are celebs styling the shoe? Markle added the sneakers to her button-down shirt and denim outfit, while Hadid sported Stan Smith shoes that matched her Adidas dress. Bieber chose to keep it casual and wore her shoes with a shirt and jeans. You could also go a bit more formal with your footwear and wear the shoes with a summery tea dress or maxi skirt.
More than just a Hollywood staple, the Adidas Stan Smith sneaker is a favorite of Amazon shoppers, too. One shopper was able to enjoy the shoes with the dreaded task of breaking them in, writing, "These shoes are very versatile. They can be worn with shorts, jeans, or athletic pants and look equally good with all three. They are also surprisingly comfortable." Echoing the shoe's fashionable versatility, another shopper wrote,"You can dress them up or dress them down, they are great to walk in, even in the snow! They are always my go-to everyday shoes."
Add the sneakers to your daily footwear rotation and get a pair from Amazon now.