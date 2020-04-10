Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Garner Love These Adidas Sneakers — and They're Only $48 Now

Image zoom Backgrid; MEGA; Splash

Run, don’t walk to your computer because we have a feeling this rare deal on one of Hollywood’s favorite shoes is going to move fast.

Nordstrom just marked down several pairs of the A-lister-approved Adidas Stan Smith sneakers as part of its massive spring sale. The comfy shoes are now 40 percent off and going for as little as $48 — but you’ll have to hurry. Given their popularity and celeb fan base (Meghan Markle and Kendall Jenner included), this deal is likely to sell out soon.

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom:

The classic kicks, which come in an array of colors, are fairly simplistic, making them easy to mix and match with everything in your closet. Owners also love the feel of their soft leather and cushy soles, which make them great for walking, traveling, and commuting (no breaking in necessary).

While the iconic style has been popular for years, they’ve recently been spotted on stylish stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Jennifer Garner. While many wear them with leggings and jeans à la Jenner and Baldwin, celebs like Ripa, Witherspoon, and Garner make the case for pairing them with more polished pieces like dresses, blazers, and skirts, too.

One of their most famous owners, Meghan Markle, wore the Adidas sneakers during a visit to the London-based Luminary Bakery last fall. The former royal paired hers with skinny jeans and a striped button down shirt, further proving their versatility.

And while you can currently find them at tons of stores, Nordstrom’s discounted price is one of the most impressive right now. Plus, the retailer offers free shipping and returns, which will help you save you even more. Shoppers can also score savings on other iconic Adidas styles, like its Superstar sneaker and UltraBoost running shoe, which are both 40 percent off as well.

Browse all of Nordstrom’s new markdowns featured in its spring sale, or save yourself some time by shopping the best Adidas sneaker deals, below.

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker (Fairway), $48 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker (Navy), $48 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker (White), $48 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker (Coral), $54 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker (Gold), $54 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

