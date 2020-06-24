Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You Can Shop Adidas Shoes for Just $17 Thanks to Amazon’s Big Style Sale

In case you missed it, Amazon is having a humongous fashion sale right now, and more than 143,000 items are selling for discounted prices so good, you’d think it was Black Friday. While we’re a long way from November, these sales (on everything from iconic Vera Bradley bags to celebrity-loved Levi’s jeans) make it feel like it’s the holiday season and rival some of the best prices offered all year. Among the deals is a huge price drop on all things Adidas, including the brand’s beloved sneakers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Other sporty styles like the Fluidflow sneaker are selling for as little as $28 (depending on the size). The under-$30 price tag is rare for Adidas, even in discount department stores. More casual options like the Cloudfoam Advantage sneaker are also seeing huge price drops. Designed with the classic Adidas decal, the Cloudfoam comes in 18 different color options, including that perfect summertime white. Marked down to $54 and under, the white-and-copper style has a platform shape that is seriously on trend this year. Plus, it’s 100 percent leather, so you won’t be needing a replacement anytime soon.

The U_Path X W sneaker is a great option for people looking for shoes they don’t ever need to take off. They have a more casual shape and an all-white platform,which makes them super versatile. You can easily style them with a flowy dress or workout leggings. Usually $85, this shoe is on sale starting at $40.

What’s so great about these deals is that you know the quality you’ll be getting — Adidas is one of the most popular brands in the world for a reason, after all. But because the brand is so loved, there’s no way these styles will stick in stock for long, so shop these shoes below before time runs out.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker in White and Copper, $38–$54 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! adidas Women's Fluidflow Running Shoe in Core Black, $28.25–$58.80 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! adidas Women's Ultraboost Personal Best Running Shoe in White and Black, $71.76–$99.96 (orig. $180); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! adidas Women's Mavia X Running Shoe in Legacy Purple, $29.68–$58.80 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! adidas Women's Roguera Cross Trainer in Cloud White, $19.82–$42.12 (orig. $21.11–$61.40); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker in Black and White, $42.34–$54.98 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! adidas Originals Women's U_Path X W Sneaker in Ash Grey, $42.84–$65.50 (orig. $85); amazon.com