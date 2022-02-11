The ad was pinned on the brand's Twitter page Wednesday and has received backlash from social media users

Adidas Shares Image of 25 Women's Bare Breasts to Promote New Sports Bra: 'Support Is Everything'

Adidas is celebrating the diversity of women's bodies with an ad in promotion of the brand's new sports bra.

Announcing the launch, Adidas tweeted an image featuring the bare breasts of 25 women in different shapes and sizes Wednesday.

"We believe women's breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them," the sportswear giant wrote alongside the image.

The tweet was pinned to the Adidas' Twitter page and included a link to the bra collection and the hashtag #Supportiseverything.

The ad has since gone viral, sparking mixed reviews on social media.

"I'm all for boobies and positivity but like... what are they selling? Shouldn't it at least show their 'body positive' bras support all kinds of boobies? Or is this just another shock ad designed only to generate revenue by using women's bodies? exhausting," one tweet read.

"Hi adidas! Do you plan on a similar ad for jock straps? Or is it just female bodies you exploit for $$$? Maybe next time, try actually showing the product in the ad," said another social media user.

Adidas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The company, however, did issue a statement to CNN Business. In the memo, Adidas said the campaign was launched to show how "diverse breasts are."

"A sports bra is the single most important piece of workout apparel for those with breasts," read the statement.