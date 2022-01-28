Everything Worth Buying in Amazon's Huge Adidas Sale, from Shoes to Leggings

All kinds of shoes, including styles designed for running, walking, and cross-training, are now going for less. For women, the top-rated Cloudfoam running shoe is on sale forgoing for as little as $40 (discounts vary by colorway). The versatile style has earned more than 3,800 five-star ratings and rave reviews from owners for their lightweight and supportive feel. Even Khloé Kardashian has a pair in her closet. And men can get the shopper-loved Advantage fashion sneaker with 6,000 five-star ratings starting at $39.