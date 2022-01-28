Everything Worth Buying in Amazon's Huge Adidas Sale, from Shoes to Leggings
If your go-to leggings, sneakers, socks, or other staples have seen better days, it may be time to give your closet a refresh. And thanks to this new sale, now's an ideal time.
Amazon launched a big sale on Adidas gear, including clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and kids. Shoppers can save up to 50 percent on activewear and loungewear from the celeb-loved brand, including popular pieces like the brand's Cloudfoam running shoes and iconic three-stripe leggings.
Amazon's Adidas Sale
- Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $44.17 (orig. $70)
- Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Long Sleeve Tee, $29.15 (orig. $40)
- Adidas Women's EQ21 Run Cold Shoe, $48 (orig. $85)
- Adidas Women's High-Rise Three-Stripe Leggings, $25 (orig. $50)
- Adidas Women's Three-Stripe Crew Sock Set, $11.20 (orig. $14)
- Adidas Women's High-Rise Bike Shorts, $18 (was $30)
- Adidas Originals Women's Loungewear Trefoil Leggings, $30.07 (orig. $40)
All kinds of shoes, including styles designed for running, walking, and cross-training, are now going for less. For women, the top-rated Cloudfoam running shoe is on sale forgoing for as little as $40 (discounts vary by colorway). The versatile style has earned more than 3,800 five-star ratings and rave reviews from owners for their lightweight and supportive feel. Even Khloé Kardashian has a pair in her closet. And men can get the shopper-loved Advantage fashion sneaker with 6,000 five-star ratings starting at $39.
And whether you're spending the majority of your winter lounging indoors at home or working up a sweat at the gym, comfortable clothes are a must-have. Soft, stretchy leggings, bike shorts, and long sleeve t-shirts are all marked down in the women's section, and there's even more to shop in the men's section. Given the timeless, genderless appeal of the brand, both sections are probably worth browsing.
If you're ready to snag a few pieces from the celebrity go-to brand (worn by Yara Shahidi, Meghan Markle, and more stylish stars), start your shopping with these deals below or head to Amazon's sale section to browse the complete assortment. Once these discounts expire, the prices will go back up.
