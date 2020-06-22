These Popular Adidas Leggings Are the Cheapest They’ve Ever Been on Amazon — but Only for a Few More Hours
Select sizes and colors are already selling out
Leggings lovers, it’s your lucky day.
Amazon has slashed the price of these popular Adidas leggings to less than $25 during the first-ever Big Style Sale. You may recognize the pair, which features Adidas’ classic triple side stripe and logo. The leggings have been marked down to $28 in the past, but you can snag them for as little as $21 right now, making today’s discount the cheapest they’ve ever been on Amazon.
The only catch? The deal is only valid for today — the leggings will go back up to their normal $40 price tomorrow.
Made from a polyester and spandex fabric blend, the leggings come in several colors (including black, red, and navy), are available in sizes XXS to XL, and have a mid-rise waist. Hundreds of shoppers rave that they’re an “instant favorite” because of their flattering fit and “comfy yoga pant” feel.
Buy It! Adidas Originals Trefoil Tights, $21–$24 (orig. $40); amazon.com
“I was afraid of them being a little see through when I ordered, but they exceeded my expectations,” one shopper wrote. “So comfy that you can wear them dressed down with a pair of sneakers or heels and a graphic top with a jean jacket.”
Another raved: “I wore these pants to work, did housework, went grocery shopping, and [did] a work out. In all of these activities [I didn’t] feel constrained or uncomfortable. I may need more of these in different colors.”
If you’re eyeing a pair, add them to your cart quickly. Not only is this deal over after today, but select sizes and colors are already selling out.
