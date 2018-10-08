Kendall Jenner's Upgraded Adidas Tracksuit Is Available at Nordstrom

If you were feeling nostalgic for those tearway track pants that swished when you walk, great news: Kendall Jenner is bringing the look back (and bringing it into 2018). The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo on Instagram in a familiar-looking Adidas Originals tracksuit, with its classic three-vertical stripes updated with asymmetric lines, signature snaps, and a cropped fit thanks to designer Daniëlle Cathari — making it just as useful for a social media moment as it is for hitting the gym.



This isn’t some custom creation available only to the Karjenners, though: You can buy the tracksuit at Nordstrom! Though the track pants sold out in seconds, the Adidas Originals x Daniëlle Cathari Cropped Track Jacket is still available to shop in several colors including, red, blue, and green. Plus, Cathari redesigned a few other pieces, including an adorable deconstructed Adidas Originals Cropped Denim Jacket and matching denim miniskirt, so there’s plenty of modern Adidas gear to still left to snag. And, of course, there are always classic three-stripe faves, too, like these Adidas Originals Tearaway track pants, which could easily be paired with your upgraded track jacket.

Keep scrolling to shop Nordstrom’s trendy new Adidas additions before they inevitably sell out – and if you’re really feeling inspired by Kendall’s autumn aesthetic, pick up a few pieces from her Kendall + Kylie collection at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Adidas Originals x Daniëlle Cathari Cropped Track Jacket, $100; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Adidas Originals x Daniëlle Cathari Cropped Denim Jacket, $100; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas Originals x Daniëlle Cathari Denim Miniskirt, $90; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie Dad Sneaker, $73.50 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie Hooded Bodysuit, $145; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie Chevron Double V-Neck Sweatshirt, $98; nordstrom.com