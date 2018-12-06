Those ‘90s Sneakers Kylie Jenner’s Been Wearing on Instagram Are Finally Available

Alex Warner
December 06, 2018 05:24 PM
If you’re looking for a pair of chunky dad sneakers to hop on the trend, well, great news: Kylie Jenner is helping bring back the beloved ‘90s trend! Last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a series of Instagram photos decked out head-to-toe in a brand we know and love for its affordable athletic wear: Adidas.

Kylie, who is a brand ambassador, teased a new Adidas collection that celebrates fearless females — and we didn’t have to wait long because the collection just dropped today! Not only can you get the the brand’s popular ‘90s-inspired Falcons sneakers in eight new striking colorways, but you can also score some new insanely comfortable fleece hoodies and sweatpants (what more could we ask for?).

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Coeeze collection features cropped hoodies, sweatshirts, tees, sweatpants, and tights, all made of a snuggly-soft fleece that you literally won’t want to take off your body. Each piece features an updated version of the classic Adidas three stripes, which are only on the cuffs of the sleeves and pants rather than down the side.

Bonus: Today only, you can get exclusive early access to shop Adidas’ Friends and Family sale before everyone. Use the code ADIFAM at checkout to score 30 percent off sitewide, which includes pieces from the newly dropped Coeeze Collection (but sadly, excludes the Falcons). The Friends and Family sale starts tomorrow for everyone, so you’d better hurry if you want to score some Kylie Jenner-approved cozy athletic pieces at a major discount — we have a feeling they’ll sell out quick!

