The 'Cute and Comfortable' Adidas Sneakers with Over 20,300 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Only $37
One of the best parts of shopping at Amazon is that you can find top-rated, brand-name fashion at major discounts. Whether it's a pair of Levi's jeans or customer-loved Sam Edelman sandals, each Amazon fashion deal is better than the next. And right now, you can score the best-selling Adidas Grand Court Sneakers on sale for just $37.
Available in 45 colors, the popular sneakers are made from durable faux leather with a rubber outsole and a lace-up closure. They have cushioned insoles and a padded sockliner, so they're comfortable enough to wear all day long. The sneakers also have the brand's signature three stripes design on the sides and the Adidas logo on both the tongue and the back.
Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneakers, $36.56 (orig. $65); amazon.com
These sneakers are practical enough to wear for a day at the tennis courts yet stylish enough to wear for weekend brunch with friends. Simply switch out your skirt and tank top for a sundress, and you're ready to go. Plus, once fall weather rolls around, you can still wear these sneakers with a pair of jeans and a sweater.
More than 20,300 Amazon shoppers have given the Adidas sneakers a five-star rating. "So incredibly cute and comfortable," one wrote. "They provide great support. I have a long history with foot pain and tendinitis, and these provide support and are stylish at the same time."
Another shopper said, "The Adidas Grand Court sneakers are my go-to for classic white tennis shoes. They provide support and are generally more comfortable than Converse or Keds in my experience. These shoes are always in style and a great casual piece for your basic wardrobe or capsule collection. The shoes were delivered in perfect condition."
Whether you've been eyeing these sneakers for a while or just stumbled across them, now is the time to grab a pair. Shop more colors of the Adidas Grand Court Sneakers on sale at Amazon below.
Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneakers, $37.27 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneakers, $38.99 (orig. $48.74); amazon.com
