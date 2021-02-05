Adidas will also be making a donation to the quarterback's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation

Adidas Giving Away $1,515 to Fans Every Minute Patrick Mahomes Has the Ball During the Super Bowl

Adidas is celebrating Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl LV while giving back to fans.

In honor of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's trip to the Super Bowl, his second in two years, Adidas has announced a special sweepstakes.

During the game, fans will have the chance to win $1,515 for every minute Mahomes has possession of the ball — a nod to both the jersey he wears on the field as well as the athlete's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which works to improvise the lives of children.

In order to enter, all fans have to do is tweet "#MahomesZoneSweepstakes," making sure to tag @adidasUS.

Adidas will also match the final total from the sweepstakes as a donation to Mahomes' foundation.

Per the official rules of the contest, those interested in entering the sweepstakes will be limited to 20 entries.

Additionally, each winner will receive gift cards that can be redeemed on Adidas' website, which cannot be substituted or redeemed for cash.

Mahomes, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 and led the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years last year, ultimately coming out victorious over the San Fransisco 49ers.

His team will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LV will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance. The quarterback has won six rings throughout his decades-long career.