Winter is coming — in more than one way! The final season of Game of Thrones is almost here, and to get you hyped, Adidas just launched a line of sneakers in collaboration with the hit HBO TV series. So, obviously, you can now show who you’re rooting for to end up on the Iron Throne.

The Game of Thrones collection features six different limited-edition Ultraboost styles, each designed with unique colorways that represent the iconic houses and characters of Westeros in sneaker form. There are two shoe styles designed for women — House Targaryen and House Lannister — and four unisex shoe styles — a dragon-inspired House Targaryen, Night’s Watch, House Stark, and White Walker. (The brand recommends women size down one to one-and-a-half sizes for unisex styles.)

Detailing on each shoe is representative of the noble families and warring factions of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond the wall — their house sigils are respectively printed on the tongue and their mottos on the heel tag. Like other Ultraboost running shoes, they feature Adidas’ signature boost midsoles, a lightweight knit upper, and the iconic heel counter for adaptability and support.

But don’t wait until season 8 returns April 14 to snag yourself a pair because these sneakers are selling out fast (the icy blue White Walker sneakers and charcoal grey House Stark sneakers are already out of stock!). Keep scrolling to see the other Adidas x Game of Thrones sneakers you can still shop!

