Nurses Love These Best-Selling, Breathable Sneakers That ‘Feel Like Clouds’ — and They’re on Major Sale on Amazon

Amazon shoppers love a good sale, especially when it’s on a super comfy item. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe has dominated Amazon’s best-selling women’s shoe charts on and off for a while, but thanks to this major sale, they’re now number one best-sellers across several categories on the site.

You can grab the popular sneakers for up to 50 percent off today, and while they’re currently still in stock in the white and gray colorway, the majority of sizes have already sold out in other colors. The popular Adidas shoes have racked up over 1,500 five-star reviews from shoppers who are obsessed with their “foamy padding,” breathable fabric, and flattering slip-on fit. Available in sizes 5 to 11 (while supplies last), customers say they’re perfect for everything from working on your feet all day to running errands.

Buy It! adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $35 (orig. $70); amazon.com

“I absolutely LOVE these running shoes. They are extremely lightweight, feels like you are running on air yet with support. Super cute, look exactly as pictured and are true to size. I would order these 100 times over,” one shopper wrote. “I’ve had them for over 2 months and they have not worn out at all. Wipes clean and doesn’t stain, which is amazing!”

Plus, they’re so comfy that nurses and other medical workers who are constantly on their feet say they love them, too.

“I’m an ER nurse. I just [worked] 14.5 hours straight while wearing these shoes. I felt like little angels were carrying me around all day and night. I was walking on literal clouds. My dogs certainly aren’t barking. I’m one happy customer.”

If you’re in the market for a new pair of sneakers that’ll keep your toes and soles happy, you may want to take advantage of this sale. Don’t hesitate, though, because we’re not sure how long it’ll last — or how long the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will stay in stock!