Amazon’s Best-Selling Running Shoe Is on Sale for Less Than $50 — but Not for Long

If you’ve been looking to give your cold-weather wardrobe a refresh, now is the perfect time! Amazon’s Black Friday sale is finally here and tons of closet staples are majorly marked down. Everything from warm winter coats to top-rated leggings is discounted, but one of the best deals we’ve found so far is on the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, which are currently 35 percent off.

Made from a mesh material for added ventilation and breathability, the stylish sneakers feature a cushioned rubber sole that provides all-day support and excellent traction, as well as a soft and stretchy upper that molds to your feet. Plus, their slip-on design makes them super easy to put on and take off.

There are a whopping 53 color combinations to choose from, and sizes range from five to 12. Shoppers love how sleek they look and how comfortable they are, so much so that over 31,000 reviewers have collectively given the popular shoes an impressive 4.7-star rating.

“These are literally the most comfortable shoes ever,” wrote one customer. “I’m a waitress and these are what I wear on hard concrete floors averaging about 10,000 steps a shift. They have great grip, which basically makes them non-slip. They have incredible cushion and support, better than anything I’ve found from a regular service industry shoe. These are like walking on air; my feet still feel amazing after those 10,000 steps.”

“I’m obsessed with these shoes,” said another satisfied shopper. “I already owned a pair of pink Cloudfoam shoes but I wanted a more neutral pair. These are PERFECT! Most comfortable shoe ever! All-day wear keeps my feet feeling awesome and I’m a teacher, so I’m on my feet all day!”

With rave reviews like these, it’s no wonder that the sneakers have become Amazon’s number one best-selling pair of women’s running shoes. The trendy footwear would normally cost you $70, but thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale, you can score a pair for only $45 if you shop right now.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so you’ll want to act fast — especially since certain sizes and colors are already selling out.

If you aren’t able to find a discounted style that you like in your size, don’t fret. There are tons of other Adidas sneakers currently marked down as well.

