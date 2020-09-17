Adidas and Star Wars Launch Fur-Covered Chewbacca Sneaker

The fur-covered sneaker will be available for £119.95 GBP (approx. $155 USD) on adidas.com Oct. 21

Adidas has teamed up with Star Wars once again, this time paying tribute to one of the series’ most iconic characters with an eye-catching sneaker collaboration.

The duo revealed their Rivalry Hi Chewbacca, a fur-covered high-top inspired by the beloved wookiee warrior, earlier this week. It features a neutral-toned color palette to represent the sci-fi desert landscape and hardware embossed with the words “STAR” and “WARS” on each shoelace.

Adidas and Star Wars also gave a nod to the belt Chewbacca wore during Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back by adding a strap on the tongue of the show, and an image of the of the big-hearted wookie covers the soles.

The new shows (with their countless spot-on character references!) will be available for £119.95 GBP (approx. $155 USD) on adidas.com Oct. 21, according to Hype Beast.

The Rivalry Hi Chewbacca is just the latest Star Wars-themed item to hit shelves — earlier this year, General Mills launched a marshmallow cereal in honor of the ever-popular Baby Yoda from the Disney+ show Star Wars: The Mandalorian.