Amazon Just Discounted Hundreds of Adidas Sneakers, Leggings, Sweatshirts, and More for Prime Day
Prices start at just $8
Day two of Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you’ve been holding out on shopping until now, good job: Today’s deals are even bigger than yesterday’s. Amazon just slashed prices on hundreds of Adidas clothing styles, shoes, accessories, and more — and prices start at just $8.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on wardrobe basics like socks, underwear, and t-shirts or are in the market for some fresh workout sneakers, you’re sure to find something you love on sale. From this pair of classic Grand Court Sneakers starting at just $37 to a pair of timeless Adidas Essentials 3-Stripe Joggers for only $31, these activewear deals are worth jumping on ASAP.
If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, don’t stress. You can sign up to start a free 30-day trial (which includes free two-day shipping!) and take advantage of all the incredible Prime Day deals before they end tonight at midnight PT.
We’re already filling our Amazon shopping carts with the celebrity-loved Ultraboost 20 Sneakers, on sale starting at just $60, and a cozy Adidas Originals Trefoil Hoodie for only $40. And we can’t pass up the opportunity to snag some ultra-flattering leggings, like this pair of compression-fit Originals 3-Stripe leggings that start at just $22.
There are plenty of other amazing Adidas styles on sale, but since Prime Day deals end tonight, we suggest adding your favorites to your shopping cart while you still can.
Buy It! Adidas Ultraboost 20 Sneaker, from $59.92 (orig. $180); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Essentials Track Jacket, from $31.36 (orig. $50); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneakers, from $36.34 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Leggings, from $21.75 (orig. $40); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe, from $37.90 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Originals Trefoil Hoodie, from $39.99 (orig. $53.13); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Single Jersey Joggers, from $30.38 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, from $35.31 (orig. $70); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra, from $15 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Alphaskin Long Tights, from $32.42 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Fluidflow Running Shoe, from $50.91 (orig. $80); amazon.com
