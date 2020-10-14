Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Just Discounted Hundreds of Adidas Sneakers, Leggings, Sweatshirts, and More for Prime Day

Whether you’re looking to stock up on wardrobe basics like socks, underwear, and t-shirts or are in the market for some fresh workout sneakers, you’re sure to find something you love on sale. From this pair of classic Grand Court Sneakers starting at just $37 to a pair of timeless Adidas Essentials 3-Stripe Joggers for only $31, these activewear deals are worth jumping on ASAP.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, don’t stress. You can sign up to start a free 30-day trial (which includes free two-day shipping!) and take advantage of all the incredible Prime Day deals before they end tonight at midnight PT.

There are plenty of other amazing Adidas styles on sale, but since Prime Day deals end tonight, we suggest adding your favorites to your shopping cart while you still can.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Ultraboost 20 Sneaker, from $59.92 (orig. $180); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Essentials Track Jacket, from $31.36 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneakers, from $36.34 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Leggings, from $21.75 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe, from $37.90 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals Trefoil Hoodie, from $39.99 (orig. $53.13); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Single Jersey Joggers, from $30.38 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, from $35.31 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra, from $15 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Alphaskin Long Tights, from $32.42 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Fluidflow Running Shoe, from $50.91 (orig. $80); amazon.com

