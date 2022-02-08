Adele Sparks Engagement Speculation with a Massive Diamond Ring at the BRIT Awards

Adele just shut down the red carpet — and fueled some new rumors — by wearing a beautiful Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring at the 2022 BRIT Awards

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England.

Adele dazzled everyone at the BRIT Awards on Thursday with not only her performance, but the gorgeous diamonds she was wearing on the red carpet.

The superstar songstress, who took home the BRIT for Song of the Year for her megahit "Easy On Me," made jaws drop with her custom velvet Armani Privé gown featuring a shimmering, dotted tulle neckline and train.

She paired the look, styled by Jamie Mizrahi (who has been working closely with the icon on her 30 album press tour), with glittering Lorraine Schwartz drop diamond earrings and a huge pear shaped diamond ring worn on her left hand right above her "Paradise" tattoo.

The small meteor sitting pretty on her ring finger led to a lot of fan buzz on social media, with many speculating that the singer is possibly revealing that she's engaged to her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul. A rep for celeb-loved jeweler Lorraine Schwartz confirms Adele is wearing a ring from the designer's collection.

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 8, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Adele went Instagram official with Paul in September, the same month a source told PEOPLE the pair were "getting more serious."

"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy," the insider added.

So what did the Internet have to say about Adele's BRITs bling?

"Adele steps out for her first red carpet appearance in five years at the BRIT AWARDS, cinched and serving in a custom black velvet and tulle gown courtesy of Armani Privé — and a noticeable ring on her finger! Is she… y'know… engaged?," writer, fashion columnist and media personality Evan Ross Katz captioned his post of the star on Instagram, which has since garnered more than 8,149 likes.

"the media really tried to say there was trouble in paradise, and now miss Adele pops out engaged to be married IKTRRR 🗣🗣🗣," Twitter user @bubblegumbusa, shared. While another user, @meanddarling, wrote, "ADELE OH MY GOD wait a min- is she engaged? Did I miss something?."

British entertainment journalist Ellie Phillips Tweeted, "Ermm… Did Adele just casually let the world know she's engaged to Rich Paul by wearing this WHOPPER teardrop diamond ring at the #Brits !?? 💍😍"

Thursday's red carpet marks Adele's return to the BRIT awards after a 5-year hiatus, and her first public appearance since abruptly cancelling Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency.

But the singer was in good spirits at her BRITs homecoming, and even joked with reporters on the carpet that she was excited to get McDonald's after the show. She, of course, also picked up a few awards.

"First of all, I didn't realize there were that many songs nominated, I can't believe that a piano ballad won up against that many bangers," she said during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year, taking home the trophy for "Easy on Me." "Thank you so much. It's always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home. The BRITs are such such a big part of my career from way back when when I was a little fetus."

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. Adele | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The singer announced in late January that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency originally scheduled to run from Jan. 21 to April 16. She took to Instagram to share the upsetting news, and apologized to her fans after explaining that her team has been "up against so much," including all the restrictions COVID causes.

The news of her residency, which was set to be held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, followed the release of her fourth studio album, 30.

On Feb. 1, however, she confirmed that her performance at the BRIT Awards was still on, sharing in a more upbeat Instagram post that she was "really happy" to be taking the stage.

She also used the post to confirm that she and Paul, who have been dating since last spring, are still very much together, despite rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.