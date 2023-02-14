Adele Wears Fancy Head-to-Toe Fendi Look to Watch the Super Bowl: 'I'm Going Just for Rihanna'

Adele was sporting a seriously stylish look on the sidelines at the Super Bowl.

Days after delivering Hollywood glamour at the 2023 Grammy Awards in a ruby Louis Vuitton gown, the singer, 34, opted to wear head-to-toe Fendi for the big game at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

The mom of one teamed the houndstooth layered jacket from the brand with matching pants, oversized Fendi sunglasses and a Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU handbag.

Adele's outfit was captured on the Jumbotron when the star was shown in a suite in the stadium dancing and singing in her seat.

The "I Drink Wine" singer attended Super Bowl LVII with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, 41, with the duo sitting in the VIP section among the likes of JAY-Z and Paul McCartney.

Fox

Ahead of the game, which saw a 38-35 victory for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles, Adele said she was only attending in order to see Rihanna perform during the halftime show.

"I'm going just for Rihanna," Adele told the crowd at one of her Las Vegas residency shows according to Page Six. She added, "I don't give a flying f--- about who's playing."

Rihanna, 34, dazzled the crowd during the career-spanning setlist, which saw her also reveal she is pregnant with her second baby, nine months after welcoming her first.

Rihanna. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The singer played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a red Loewe jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting catsuit and sculpted breastplate — down to reveal her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the news to PEOPLE Sunday night.

The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

The Barbadian singer has largely kept her little boy out of the public eye, but back in December she did share the first glimpse of her son in an adorable TikTok video.