Adele Wears Custom Carolina Herrera Dress for Her Birthday as She Shares Rare Look at Back Tattoos
Adele's birthday dress is what fashion dreams are made of.
On Thursday, the "Easy on Me" singer rang in her 34th birthday with a dedicated Instagram post reflecting on the past year and thanking her fans for the loving messages.
In a series of fresh-faced photos, the Grammy winner posed in an opulent custom Carolina Herrera mini, complete with exaggerated velvet sleeves and a sequin bodice. The design also gave a rare glimpse at the artist's back tattoos, which joins the rest of her body art collection, including the "A" stamped behind her ear, speculated to be dedicated to her son, Angelo.
"What a difference a year makes" she captioned the post. "If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can't wait to be 60!"
She added: "I've never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x."
Adele's birthday ensemble isn't the only fashion statement she's made in recent months.
Earlier, this year Academy Award winner attended the 2022 Brit Awards in a custom Armani Privé gown featuring sequin polka-dots, a sheer plunging neckline and a statement train which cascaded down the carpet.
Then for her emotional performance of "I Drink Wine," she wore a custom Valentino metallic green off-the-shoulder gown designed by the Italian house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.
"Designing Couture for a music video confers the gown with a very special aura, making the whole experience unique," Piccioli told PEOPLE on creating the look
"Such enthusiasm made possible what, in the beginning, seemed just crazy. Green is her color," he noted on the dress' bold color. "Not only it is perfect with her features, but it has a strength and a positive vibe that impeccably celebrate[s] her voice. Nothing could make her energy irradiate more than those sequins, then, even from a screen."
Ahead of the release of her chart-topping 30 last November (her first album in six years) the "Rolling in the Deep" singer filmed her CBS special "Adele: One Night Only" at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
For her performance, she wore a custom Schiaparelli gown with beautiful ruched detailing and waist-cinching silhouette and accessorized with gold Saturn pendant earrings that symbolized the next chapter in her life.
Alongside the spectacular concert, the special included an intimate sit down interview between the artist and Oprah Winfrey.
Adele opened up about her divorce March 2021 divorce from Simon Konecki and life with her 9-year-old son. "I don't expect anything of him," she said of her Angelo's future. "I don't care what his career is, as long as he's passionate about whatever it is that he does and that he's happy."