Twinning! Adele Recreates Beyoncé's Curve-Hugging Black Is King Look: 'Thank You Queen'

Adele is Beyoncé’s No. 1 fan!

In honor of the release of Beyoncé’s new visual album Black Is King, Adele shared a photo of herself watching the Disney+ film at home — while twinning with Queen Bey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing her fan girl moment with all of her Instagram followers, Adele posed in front of her television, pausing the film on a still of Beyoncé wearing a skintight Marine Serre bodysuit.

Appearing to be wearing a similar bodysuit as a top, Adele, who was also rocking a summertime tan and some beachy blonde waves, gestured up towards the screen with a big smile on her face in the photo.

”Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️,” she captioned the appreciation post.

Image zoom Adele/Instagram; Walt Disney Studios/Youtube

Of course, this isn’t the first time the British singer has made her love for Beyoncé known.

While accepting the award for best album at the 2017 Grammy Awards, at which her album 25 won over Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Adele spoke about having adored the singer for years — and even broke her award in half and symbolically shared the honor.

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” she said onstage. “All us artists here adore you. You are our light!”

Image zoom Adele Courtesy Adele

While speaking with the press, later on, Adele called Beyoncé “her icon.”