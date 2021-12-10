Adele Supports Her Boyfriend Rich Paul's Sneaker Collab on Instagram: 'Amazing!'

Adele sent some public love and appreciation to boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram Friday with a photo of her new sneakers

Adele is enjoying her new kicks!

The "Easy on Me" singer, 33, posted two pictures of her new New Balance sneakers to her Instagram Story on Friday with a special shout-out to boyfriend Rich Paul.

The white New Balance 550s she wore are in fact a collaboration between New Balance and the 39-year-old sports agent.

Adele posted two shots of her feet wearing the shoes in white with blue and yellow accents, along with a heart emoji on one photo.

In the other photo, the words "Rich Paul for New Balance" could be seen on the tongue of the footwear, and Adele wrote "Amazing!" and "Congratulations" over the picture, tagging Paul.

According to New Balance, the shoe launched earlier this week as part of the new collab with Paul, founder of KLUTCH Sports Group, and includes both footwear and apparel.

In September, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Adele is "very happy" in her relationship with the top agent.

"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy," said the source of the pair.

Later that month, the "Rumor Has It" singer made things Instagram official with Paul, sharing a trio of shots on the social media app, including one picture of the pair posing in a photo booth.

In July, a source confirmed the couple had been dating for a "few months" after they sat courtside together at a basketball game in Phoenix.

Adele finalized her divorce in March from her entrepreneur ex-husband Simon Konecki after seven years together. The couple share 9-year-old son Angelo.