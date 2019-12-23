Adele Looks Super-Glam as She Poses with Santa and the Grinch in Holiday Photos

Image zoom Adele and The Grinch ADELE/INSTAGRAM

Adele is ready for Christmas!

The pop star, 31, looks festive and glamorous in a pair of Instagram photos posted on Monday, in which she’s wearing a curve-hugging, satin silk dress, paired with layers of costume jewelry, voluminous waves and her signature statement lipstick.

In the black and white snaps, Adele shows off her new look as she playfully poses with two Christmas icons: The Grinch and Santa Clause.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch 💚 Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x,” she captioned the sweet post.

“The only Christmas present I need! 💕,” one fan commented on the post. Another social media user wrote, sweetly, “YOU LOOK AMAZING GO OFF QUEEN.”

In October, a source close to Adele told PEOPLE that the Grammy winner is “incredibly dedicated” to her new fitness routine, which includes regular sessions with a private trainer, Pilates classes and workouts at the celeb-favorite Rise Nation, a Stairmaster-like class.

“After Adele started working out, she never looked back. She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset,” the source said.

The source added that, initially, Adele wasn’t sure if the lifestyle changes would work for her: “At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it,” the insider shared.

“But she has been incredibly dedicated. She continues to work out with a trainer. And she looks fantastic,” the source told PEOPLE.

Adele, who recently split from her longtime partner Simon Konecki earlier this year, wanted to up her fitness game for her 7-year-old son Angelo (whom she shares with Konecki, 45).

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

According to another entertainment source, Adele is also “watching what she eats.”

“She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time.”