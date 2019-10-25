Adele Shows Off New Look in Black Velvet Dress for Pal Drake's Birthday Party

“Rumour has it” that Adele turned heads while displaying her new look at Drake‘s birthday party on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old singer helped celebrate the rapper’s 33rd birthday at Goya Studios in Hollywood and stepped out in a black velvet off-the-shoulder gown complete with a matching chunky belt. She paired the look with strappy black heels, a thin silver necklace, dangling earrings and simple bracelets on both wrists.

The “Someone Like You” singer wore her blonde hair up in a high ponytail, curling the ends to give the look extra bounce, and topped off the look with mod makeup look featuring heavy black liner and a light smokey eye.

Image zoom Adele/Instagram

She later posted a shot from the party to Instagram, writing, “I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna,” comparing her look to Sharon Stone’s character, Ginger McKenna, in the 1995 film Casino.

RELATED: Adele Files for Divorce from Estranged Husband Simon Konecki 5 Months After Announcing Split

“Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi,” she continued, tagging Drake for his birthday.

The singer’s new look comes one month after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Simon Konecki, and sources shared that she has been focusing on her own healthy lifestyle.

RELATED: Inside Adele’s New Focus on Healthy Living — and the Sweet Reason Behind It (Her Son Angelo!)

In early September, multiple sources told PEOPLE the Grammy winner recently kick-started her fitness routine by hiring a private trainer and is also taking Pilates classes.

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” said a source close to the star. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty

Another insider confirmed that Adele has been working out at Rise Nation, and she is also “watching what she eats,” added another entertainment source. “She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time.”

Now that she’s single, Adele is focused on living a fulfilling life with her son, Angelo, who she shares with Konecki.

“They’re raising Angelo with love, warmth and real respect for each other,” said a music source. “Adele and Simon are eager to stay friendly because of their child.”