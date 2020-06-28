In honor of the re-airing of her 2016 set, Adele slipped into the same gorgeous silk Chloé dress she wore four years earlier

Adele Re-Wears Dress from 2016 Glastonbury Set While Watching Her Performance at Home

Adele took a walk down memory lane over the weekend!

In honor of the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC has been re-airing a number of classic sets, including Adele’s 2016 headlining performance.

While documenting her at-home viewing experience on Saturday, Adele joked that after having a few drinks, she had been inspired to slip into something a little more appropriate: the same hand-embroidered dress she wore onstage 4 years earlier.

“5 ciders in 👌🏻” the 32-year-old singer quipped alongside two photographs that documented her day.

In the first image, Adele, who was clad in a pair of grey sweatpants and an oversized white top, crouched down in front of the television while holding what appeared to be a portable fan in front of her face.

The next image showed the star after her transformation, as she danced around in the gorgeous silk Chloé dress.

The georgette dress was created specifically for Adele and took over 200 hours to create.

“So proud - the incredible amazing @adele live at #Glastonburyfestival in @chloe green bespoke beaded dress,” former Chloé designer Clare Waight Keller, who also designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress while working for Givenchy, wrote on Instagram at the time.

The designer went on to praise Adele’s performance, calling it the “best” ever.

That same day, Adele also sent some of her fans into a tizzy after posting a throwback photo from the 2016 Glastonbury show, which she simply captioned with a smiley face.

“Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” wrote one excited fan.

Setting the record straight, the singer replied, “Of course it’s not.”