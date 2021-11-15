"It can rock your life," Adele previously said of her Saturn return, which appears to have inspired the gold planetary Schiaparelli earrings she wore for her CBS Special Adele One Night Only

The Meaning Behind Adele's Saturn Schiaparelli Earrings from Her One Night Only Special

Adele is marking a new era in her life.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner, 33, took the stage for Sunday's CBS special Adele One Night Only, where she dazzled in a head-to-toe custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry.

The singer performed at the iconic Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in a black draped dress featuring a "black moon rock embroidered" bustier, and accessorized with another celestial touch: a pair of gold Saturn earrings.

She was not only on-theme for the event space (which she called "the most beautiful venue I've ever played"), but appeared to be referencing her Saturn return with the earrings, an astrological event that happens when Saturn returns to the spot in the sky where it was when a person was born, usually around 30 years later. It marks a point in life defined by major changes, such as new careers, moving, engagements and breakups, signaling a new chapter.

Adele previously referenced the astrological transit when she explained the meaning behind a tattoo of Saturn on her arm last month. She told Vogue her Saturn Return happened around the time she had to cancel two shows in the summer of 2017, after losing her voice.

"Then I hit my Saturn return. It's where I lost the plot," Adele said, adding: "When that comes, it can rock your life. It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy? All those things."

The British artist has said that some of those changes inspired her upcoming album 30. "It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life," she wrote on social media last month, explaining her process of putting the album together.

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice," Adele continued. "Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f— it, you only live once.'"