Adele Looks 'Almost Unrecognizable' in Waist-Cinching Leopard Dress at Oscars Afterparty

Hellooooooo, Adele!

While Adele didn’t hit the 2020 Oscars red carpet Sunday night, the powerhouse singer did dazzle on the afterparty circuit wearing a beaded leopard dress to Guy Oseary’s Oscars bash, which was also attended by Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and more A-listers.

“She looked like herself but also so different — beautiful but almost unrecognizable,” a source tells PEOPLE of the superstar, who has been following a strict diet and fitness routine as part of living a healthy lifestyle.

Image zoom Kinga Rusin/Instagram

Russian TV host and personality Kinga Rusin shared an Instagram photo of herself posing alongside Adele, giving fans a good look at the star’s heavily embellished animal-print gown – and revealing in the caption that what you can’t see is that Adele is wearing the slippers given out at the party entrance. “I talked to Adele about … shoes,” she wrote. “Everyone gets slippers at the entrance … I had a conversation with Adele about my high heels (she urged me [to put] on the slippers she had on her feet).”

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Can’t-Miss Outfit from Oscars Weekend

A second insider says that the megastar, “looked striking and so tall,” and “had a tiny waist and beautiful hourglass figure in a beaded leopard dress.”

“She took her shoes off and danced on the dance floor,” the insider adds. “She sat with Nicole Richie and was chatting for a while.”

RELATED: Adele’s Transformation ‘Was Never About Losing Weight,’ Says Source: ‘She Seems Happier Overall’

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Adele’s fitness routine consists of cross-training and full-body Pilates. The singer, who is slated to put out new music in 2020, is focused on staying on top of her health for herself and her 7-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki.

“It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger,” the insider shared with PEOPLE. “She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.”

RELATED: Adele Told a Fan She Lost ‘Like 100 Pounds’ During ‘Amazing’ Encounter: ‘She Seemed So Happy’

“Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better,” the insider added. “It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”