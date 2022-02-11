Adele sparked engagement speculation when she wore a massive ring to the BRIT Awards earlier this week

Adele Is Still Wearing That Huge Ring But Plays Coy About Engagement Buzz: 'Would I Ever Tell?'

Adele might be wearing a huge ring on that finger, but she isn't confirming nor denying engagement rumors.

While on The Graham Norton Show Friday, the 33-year-old singer played coy about speculation she's engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul.

The television host pointed out the massive diamond on her left ring finger that she was first spotted wearing at the BRIT Awards earlier this week — and pressed Adele on its significance.

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't," she answered, referencing her jewelry. "It's lovely though, isn't it?"

Norton pointed out that, to the "casual observer," Adele appears to be engaged. She then let out a big laugh and said, "Alright," in response.

Adele first debuted the pear-shaped diamond ring at Tuesday's BRIT Awards, where she won Song of the Year for her megahit "Easy on Me."

Adele on The Graham Norton Show Credit: INSTAR

The small meteor sitting pretty on her ring finger sparked lots of fan buzz on social media, with many speculating that the singer is possibly revealing that she's engaged to her sports agent boyfriend. A rep for celeb-loved jeweler Lorraine Schwartz confirmed Adele is wearing a ring from the designer's collection.

Adele and Paul first sparked rumors they were dating when they sat courtside together as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Finals last July. The outing marked their first public appearance.

Shortly after, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were an item and have been dating for "a few months." ESPN's Brian Windhorst also confirmed their relationship status on The Lowe Post, telling listeners Paul brought "his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron."

adele on the graham norton show

Adele confirmed rumors in September when she featured Paul in a series of Instagram snapshots after she accompanied him to NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding in Los Angeles. She kept the caption simple with a red heart emoji.

The 15-time Grammy winner candidly opened up about their relationship in Vogue and British Vogue for their November 2021 cover stories.

"Rich just incredibly arrived," she said about her boyfriend. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild." In the interview, she also revealed that the two originally met at a party a couple of years before, when she joked to him, while "a bit drunk," "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now."

"He's great. He's so f—ing funny. He's so smart, you know," she added.

Earlier this month, she seemingly shut down speculation they broke up.