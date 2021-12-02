Adele spilled her beauty secrets, from dyeing her own brows to obsessing over one particular Charlotte Tilbury product on NikkieTutorials' YouTube channel

Adele Goes Makeup-Free to Show Off Her Glam Transformation from Beauty Guru NikkieTutorials

Adele showed fans the magic of makeup by sitting for a must-see glam session with beauty guru Nikkie "NikkieTutorials" de Jager.

The video kicks off with a completely makeup-free Adele sitting next to Nikkie, as the YouTube star explains she'll be doing a full-face of glam on one side of the singer's face, while leaving the other side bare.

"You truly see the power of makeup when she does that with half my face for sure," Adele jokingly said.

Once Nikkie applied a base layer of foundation she moved on to Adele's brows. "I love a brow. But also if I don't dye my brows — like these are dyed — I look like Voldemort," the 30 songwriter said as she pointed to her dark arches.

"They go so pale and blonde!" Adele continued. "I actually learned how to dye my own brows in the pandemic. I used to go every week because I really am fair. One day I did a load of research, watched a YouTube video [and] ordered all the products on Amazon. I do it once a week on my own now."

As Nikkie blended out a smoky eye on the star, Adele broke down her go-to glam makeup look. "I just like a good eyeliner, like a liquid cat eye. A good contoured eye," she said.

"Could you live without?" Nikkie asked.

"I just feel like it's my staple," the singer replied. "Also, without bragging, I do have such great eyes for makeup. I have my nana's eyes. I have a real socket going on. I got it from my nana. Every time I meet a makeup artist they really go to town on my eyelids," Adele replied.

Since she normally doesn't do makeup on herself, Adele keeps things very simple on her off days.

"If I have my hair out natural it's quite wavy and curly. So I'll do that. I'll literally just put on Charlotte Tilbury [Hollywood Flawless Filter], that glowy thing and then I put a really nice bronze highlight pretty much all over my face. I look like I just walked off the beach," she said.

But getting glam for work takes quite a bit of time, Adele said.

"I'd say it's at least two hours. Sometimes it can creep up to three," she shared.

Once Nikkie put the finishing touches on Adele, the star finally got to see at the results. "Now, the moment!" said Nikkie as she handed Adele a mirror.