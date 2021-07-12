Adele Sports Festive Flag Manicure to Cheer on England's Soccer Team in Euro 2020 Final

Adele showed some national pride for England in honor of the soccer team's match against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Even though England walked away with a defeat during penalty kicks following a 1–1 draw after extra time to close out the tournament, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, 33, showed some love for her home country with a festive outfit — and manicure!

Adele posted a picture on Instagram standing outside wearing an England soccer jersey and minimal makeup as she closed her eyes and smiled up at the sky. The star added some more flair to her look by sporting a special manicure with England's flag painted on each nail.

"You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ♥️," Adele captioned the Instagram post.

Over the past few years, Adele has been teasing her fourth studio album and it seems like the release could finally be approaching.

In January, the singer's close pal Alan Carr told RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. judge Michelle Visage for Grazia UK that he had "heard some tracks on it" and that "it's so amazing."

The comedian, whose 2018 wedding was officiated by Adele, recalled the conversation he had with his dear friend after listening to a few of her new songs. "I said to her, 'That voice is like an old friend,'" Carr said. "Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh, they sound Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again, you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele.'"