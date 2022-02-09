All About Adele's 'Magical' BRIT Awards Performance Dress – Straight from the Designer

Adele dazzled in diamonds and custom Armani Privé on the BRIT Awards red carpet Tuesday, but she continued to bring her fashion A-game while taking the stage to perform at the event.

The "Easy on Me" singer, 33, glittered in a custom Valentino gown at the awards show, where she took the stage to sing "I Drink Wine" off her latest album, 30.

Adele's look — an off-the-shoulder gown featuring a ruffled neckline — was designed just for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The Valentino creative director shared the story behind Adele's gown in a statement shared with PEOPLE, explaining, "Designing Couture for a music video confers the gown with a very special aura, making the whole experience unique."

Piccioli continued, "On one hand the creative process remains the same, on the other the final output has something magical: the dress resonates with the artist's personality. Long story short, no sooner had Adele called, we were working on her dress, although in the middle of the summer leave.

"Such enthusiasm made possible what, in the beginning, seemed just crazy. Green is her color," he added. "Not only it is perfect with her features, but it has a strength and a positive vibe that impeccably celebrate[s] her voice. Nothing could make her energy irradiate more than those sequins, then, even from a screen."

While performing in her Valentino gown, Adele was perched on a piano as she sang. She kept the rest of her look simple, opting for gold jewelry and heels and a simple hairstyle.

Adele was nominated four times by the Brit Awards, and left the show with three wins. After securing song of the year for "Easy on Me," she thanked the crowd during her acceptance speech.

"I didn't realize there were that many songs nominated for song of the year! I can't believe a piano ballad went up against that many bangers," she joked. "Thank you so much, it's always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home, and the Brits is such a big part of my career from way back when, when I was a little fetus."

Before entering the awards show venue, Adele walked the red carpet in another gorgeous look. The singer arrived wearing a custom velvet Armani Privé gown featuring a tulle neckline and train.

Her red carpet accessories caused a buzz when she showed up with a diamond on her left ring finger, sparking engagement speculation. Adele has been publicly dating sports agent Rich Paul since July.