Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Have a Glamorous Date Night at Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Wedding
On June 25, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock tied the knot at the New York Public Library with a glamorous Great Gatsby-inspired wedding. The celebrity couple's old-school N.Y.C. celebration featured a variety of notable guests, including powerhouse couple Adele and Rich Paul.
The sports agent and "Easy On Me" singer have been publicly dating since July 2021, when they were spotted at the NBA finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Now, almost a year later, they shared a glamorous date night at Love and Bock's nuptials.
In one photo shared from the wedding, Paul and Adele are joined by Love's former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and his wife Savannah.
Both couples followed the dress code and dressed for the ball in their black-and-white attire.
"We wanted to do an old-school NYC, black and white, Gatsby-inspired ball. We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant," Love told PEOPLE.
Adele wore an elegant long black, off-the-shoulder dress with tulle sleeves, pairing the gown with a black pumps, a small black clutch, and side-swept Old Hollywood curls. Her date looked dapper next to her in a sleek black tuxedo and white dress shirt.
Savannah's look was both chic and timeless. She wore a flowing sheer, black gown paired with a black and crystal-covered clutch, as well as matching black heels with crystal-encrusted straps. LeBron stepped it up with a four-button tuxedo with cropped pants, finishing his look with a pair of black sunglasses and velvet bow tie.
Love told PEOPLE how truly meaningful it was to have his closest friends and teammates attend his nuptials.
"They are the family I've made along the way," she said. "We have a brotherhood that extends beyond the basketball court and having them there was special."
The wedding's guest list was filled with other celebrity friends that helped make the night even more special for the couple, including Mav Carter, Steve Nash, Darius Garland, James Jones, Richard Jefferson, JR Smith, Channing Frye, Russell Westbrook, Ronnie Fieg, Mario Carbone, Sean Feeney, Emily DiDonato, J.B. Bickerstaff Senior, Paul Rivera and Missy Robbins.
As the Love put it, "I'm beyond grateful that we were surrounded by our closest friends and family. You have the family that you are born to and the family you make along the way. Kate and I couldn't have been happier with how the evening went — and we're excited to celebrate the rest of our lives together."