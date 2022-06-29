Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Have a Glamorous Date Night at Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Wedding

Love called Paul and Lebron James the "family I've made along the way" after they attended his wedding

The sports agent and "Easy On Me" singer have been publicly dating since July 2021, when they were spotted at the NBA finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Now, almost a year later, they shared a glamorous date night at Love and Bock's nuptials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one photo shared from the wedding, Paul and Adele are joined by Love's former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and his wife Savannah.

Both couples followed the dress code and dressed for the ball in their black-and-white attire.

"We wanted to do an old-school NYC, black and white, Gatsby-inspired ball. We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant," Love told PEOPLE.

Kate Bock and Kevin Love Wedding Credit: Allan Zepeda

Adele wore an elegant long black, off-the-shoulder dress with tulle sleeves, pairing the gown with a black pumps, a small black clutch, and side-swept Old Hollywood curls. Her date looked dapper next to her in a sleek black tuxedo and white dress shirt.

Savannah's look was both chic and timeless. She wore a flowing sheer, black gown paired with a black and crystal-covered clutch, as well as matching black heels with crystal-encrusted straps. LeBron stepped it up with a four-button tuxedo with cropped pants, finishing his look with a pair of black sunglasses and velvet bow tie.

Kate Bock and Kevin Love Wedding Credit: ALLAN ZEPEDA

Love told PEOPLE how truly meaningful it was to have his closest friends and teammates attend his nuptials.

"They are the family I've made along the way," she said. "We have a brotherhood that extends beyond the basketball court and having them there was special."

The wedding's guest list was filled with other celebrity friends that helped make the night even more special for the couple, including Mav Carter, Steve Nash, Darius Garland, James Jones, Richard Jefferson, JR Smith, Channing Frye, Russell Westbrook, Ronnie Fieg, Mario Carbone, Sean Feeney, Emily DiDonato, J.B. Bickerstaff Senior, Paul Rivera and Missy Robbins.