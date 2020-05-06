Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Adele's Striking Birthday LBD Is Almost Sold Out — Here Are 6 Look-Alikes to Shop

Move over Kim Kardashion, Adele may have just broken the Internet.

Fans and celebrities alike are absolutely losing it over the Grammy-winning singer’s most recent Instagram post — and we are, too! In honor of her 32nd birthday, Adele posted a sweet note thanking her 34.3 million Instagram followers for their well wishes as well as frontline workers for their services during the coronavirus pandemic. Besides being her first social media post since December, Adele has seemingly sent the world spiraling over her figure, which she expertly showed off in a $604 black puff-sleeve mini dress by Amsterdam-based design label Elzinga.

Buy It! Elzinga Balloon-Sleeve Silk-Organza Mini Dress, $604; matchesfashion.com

Needless to say, everyone thinks Adele looks absolutely fire in this trendy LBD, especially judging by the slew of likes (over 3.8 million and counting!) and comments from celebs like Lil Nas X and Chrissy Teigen, who wrote: "I mean are you kidding me.” With a response like this, we can’t help but find ourselves needing to refresh our wardrobe with a sexy new little black dress of our own.

Adele’s exact dress is already sold out in most sizes, but we’ve picked out six gorgeous dupes to get her look. Don’t stress over the star-worthy price tag of the singer’s style, though, because the look-alikes start at just $16. From a puff-sleeve mini with a smocked bodice from J.O.A. to a voluminous chiffon-sleeved style from NBD, these Adele-inspired dupes are sure to rack up the likes on social media.

Scroll down to shop them now.

Buy It! Boohoo Shirred Detail Puff Sleeve Dress, $16 (orig. $40); boohoo.com

Buy It! NBD Harry Mini Dress, $175; revolve.com

Buy It! J.O.A. Smock Puff Sleeve Body-Con Minidress, $29.97 (orig. $75); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Jay Godfrey Como Mini Dress, $155 (orig. $275); revolve.com

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Janine Dress, $89.60 (orig. $128); shopbop.com

Buy It! Camila Coelho Belinha Mini Dress, $238; revolve.com

