Adele's Latest Performance Has Shoppers Clamoring for This Classic Closet Staple

You can start with this long-sleeved velvet dress from Amazon, which is just $30 and, in addition to classic black, comes in plenty of punchy colors for a charming change of pace. For plus-sized shoppers, this off-the-shoulder design by Pretty Little Thing is a standout choice, albeit a very popular one at the moment: It quite literally sold out in black before our eyes, but there are still plenty of sizes available left in chocolate, teal, and mocha (if you act fast).