Shop

Adele's Latest Performance Has Shoppers Clamoring for This Classic Closet Staple

Searches are spiking for black velvet dresses, and you can get one for as little as $30
By Jennifer Chan February 11, 2022 08:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When Adele stepped out on the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards earlier this week, heads turned. The singer, who was nominated for four awards and went home with three, dazzled in a custom black velvet Armani Privé gown featuring a dotted tulle plunging neckline and train, inspiring a surge in searches for black velvet dresses by 346 percent, according to Love the Sales

She paired her elegant ensemble with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring and glittering drop diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, raising eyebrows from onlookers who speculated a possible engagement to beau Rich Paul. While we don't have any confirmation on that, we can say with certainty that her outfit is one that we need in our closets.

Classic, alluring, and altogether stunning, Adele nailed the vintage-inspired vibe with her plush velvet dress, inspiring us to look for more accessible (and affordable) versions of her designer look immediately. After all, velvet drapes beautifully on the body and adds a touch of much-needed warmth during the winter, and a black velvet dress is a similar closet staple that would be a wise investment for just about everyone. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

You can start with this long-sleeved velvet dress from Amazon, which is just $30 and, in addition to classic black, comes in plenty of punchy colors for a charming change of pace. For plus-sized shoppers, this off-the-shoulder design by Pretty Little Thing is a standout choice, albeit a very popular one at the moment: It quite literally sold out in black before our eyes, but there are still plenty of sizes available left in chocolate, teal, and mocha (if you act fast). 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Gobles Velvet Bodycon Dress,$29.99; amazon.com

Credit: Pretty Little Thing

Buy It! Pretty Little Thing Velvet Bodycon Dress, $48; prettylittlething.com 

And if you're enamored with Adele's vibe but aren't entirely sold on velvet just yet, take a peek at the chic little black dresses below that can be worn all year round thanks to their lighter fabrications. Each has whimsical sheer dotted details that perfectly capture the spirit of the singer's design. We think this curve-hugging option from Amazon would look great with tights and ankle booties for a night out. 

Shop more Adele-inspired styles below.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Huhot Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress, $33.14; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Wdirara Polka Dots Sweetheart Dress, $24.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Bishop Sleeve Dress, $22.99–$38.99; amazon.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! Bardot Spot Velour Mini Dress, $149; revolve.com 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com