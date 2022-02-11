Adele's Latest Performance Has Shoppers Clamoring for This Classic Closet Staple
When Adele stepped out on the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards earlier this week, heads turned. The singer, who was nominated for four awards and went home with three, dazzled in a custom black velvet Armani Privé gown featuring a dotted tulle plunging neckline and train, inspiring a surge in searches for black velvet dresses by 346 percent, according to Love the Sales.
She paired her elegant ensemble with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring and glittering drop diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, raising eyebrows from onlookers who speculated a possible engagement to beau Rich Paul. While we don't have any confirmation on that, we can say with certainty that her outfit is one that we need in our closets.
Classic, alluring, and altogether stunning, Adele nailed the vintage-inspired vibe with her plush velvet dress, inspiring us to look for more accessible (and affordable) versions of her designer look immediately. After all, velvet drapes beautifully on the body and adds a touch of much-needed warmth during the winter, and a black velvet dress is a similar closet staple that would be a wise investment for just about everyone.
You can start with this long-sleeved velvet dress from Amazon, which is just $30 and, in addition to classic black, comes in plenty of punchy colors for a charming change of pace. For plus-sized shoppers, this off-the-shoulder design by Pretty Little Thing is a standout choice, albeit a very popular one at the moment: It quite literally sold out in black before our eyes, but there are still plenty of sizes available left in chocolate, teal, and mocha (if you act fast).
And if you're enamored with Adele's vibe but aren't entirely sold on velvet just yet, take a peek at the chic little black dresses below that can be worn all year round thanks to their lighter fabrications. Each has whimsical sheer dotted details that perfectly capture the spirit of the singer's design. We think this curve-hugging option from Amazon would look great with tights and ankle booties for a night out.
Shop more Adele-inspired styles below.
