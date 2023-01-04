Addison Rae Shimmers in Sultry Yellow Gown While Vacationing in Japan — See the Look!

Addison Rae rang in the new year in style.

The TikTok star jetted off to Japan for a getaway with her songwriter boyfriend, Omer Fedi, and made sure to turn heads with her fashion — especially a yellow gown that fit her like a glove.

The highlight of her fashion was the influencer's shining skin-tight yellow dress, which she showed off in a photo dump on Instagram at the beginning of the year. The garment had a small turtle neck and floated all the way down her body to the floor, covering her feet and arms fully.

The real drama is in the back of the dress, though. A diamond-shaped cutout at her shoulders gives the simple dress a sultry touch. She wore her hair in an updo to let the dress do all the talking for her look.

In fact, the 22-year-old "Obsessed" singer isn't a stranger to adding sultry elements to otherwise simple outfits and silhouettes. On red carpets, she is often seen sporting brands like MISBHV's simple yet undeniably edgy looks and was even accused of taking subversive too far when she posted a photo wearing a white bikini with the words "Father," "Son," and "Holy Spirit" printed across the swimsuit.

Rae also made a statement in 2021 when she stepped out for her first Met Gala ever — sporting blonde hair instead of her natural brown. At the time, she was slowly lightening her hair, but decided to go full on with bright blonde the night before the Met Gala.

For the America theme, the TikToker showed up embracing classic Hollywood glamour in a red vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown from 2003.

The star told Vogue on the red carpet that she and her image architect Law Roach chose the design because they wanted to go with an American designer known to "empower women." She said, "I wanted to pay homage to that."

Rae added: "We found exactly what kind of message we wanted to put across and this dress was perfect for that."