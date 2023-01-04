Addison Rae Shimmers in Sultry Yellow Gown While Vacationing in Japan — See the Look!

The TikTok star modeled her skin-tight dress on a holiday getaway

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 4, 2023 12:59 PM
Addison Rae Yellow Dress
Photo: Addison Rae/instagram

Addison Rae rang in the new year in style.

The TikTok star jetted off to Japan for a getaway with her songwriter boyfriend, Omer Fedi, and made sure to turn heads with her fashion — especially a yellow gown that fit her like a glove.

The highlight of her fashion was the influencer's shining skin-tight yellow dress, which she showed off in a photo dump on Instagram at the beginning of the year. The garment had a small turtle neck and floated all the way down her body to the floor, covering her feet and arms fully.

The real drama is in the back of the dress, though. A diamond-shaped cutout at her shoulders gives the simple dress a sultry touch. She wore her hair in an updo to let the dress do all the talking for her look.

In fact, the 22-year-old "Obsessed" singer isn't a stranger to adding sultry elements to otherwise simple outfits and silhouettes. On red carpets, she is often seen sporting brands like MISBHV's simple yet undeniably edgy looks and was even accused of taking subversive too far when she posted a photo wearing a white bikini with the words "Father," "Son," and "Holy Spirit" printed across the swimsuit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Addison Rae attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rae also made a statement in 2021 when she stepped out for her first Met Gala ever — sporting blonde hair instead of her natural brown. At the time, she was slowly lightening her hair, but decided to go full on with bright blonde the night before the Met Gala.

For the America theme, the TikToker showed up embracing classic Hollywood glamour in a red vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown from 2003.

The star told Vogue on the red carpet that she and her image architect Law Roach chose the design because they wanted to go with an American designer known to "empower women." She said, "I wanted to pay homage to that."

Rae added: "We found exactly what kind of message we wanted to put across and this dress was perfect for that."

Related Articles
Addison Rae attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
TikTok Star Addison Rae Rocks New Blonde Hair at Her First Met Gala
American actress Sadie Sink at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Red carpet The Whale e Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award. Venice (Italy), September 4th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Jenna Ortega at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The 2022 Rising Stars in Style — from the Red Carpet and Beyond!
Jodie Turner-Smith Best Dressed 2022
Jodie Turner-Smith — PEOPLE's Best Dressed Star of 2022 — Describes Her Style: 'Vibrant! Vivacious! Joyful!'
best dressed 2022 tout
PEOPLE's Best-Dressed Stars of 2022, from Florence Pugh to Jodie Turner-Smith
Cher, Gigi and Regina Hall
Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards
11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
From Kendall Jenner's Sheer Gown to Olivia Wilde's Gloves, See the Standout Style at the LACMA Gala
naked dresses tout
The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Carrie Underwood arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13651822bi) Olivia Wilde People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2022
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Jodie Turner-Smith at The Fashion Awards 2022
See All 6 of Jodie Turner-Smith's Jaw-Dropping Looks from Hosting the British Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
kelly rowland, meghan trainor, and anitta 2022 amas
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 American Music Awards
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years