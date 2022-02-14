Addison Rae Looked Extra Cozy in the Ugg Slippers Jennifer Lopez Has Been Wearing for Years
Achieving the ultimate cozy outfit is a lot like baking a dessert. You can mix a variety of
ingredients styles together to create something new, but at the core of every recipe look are those essentials it wouldn't work without. Addison Rae just reminded us of arguably one of the most important ones.
The TikTok star was photographed walking around Los Angeles in a head-to-toe comfy ensemble consisting of a fuzzy checkered jacket and black joggers. But it was her choice of footwear that caught our attention. She opted for a pair of Ugg slippers — but not just any Ugg slippers. They're the exact style that Jennifer Lopez has been wearing for years.
J.Lo has been spotted wearing Ugg Coquette slippers on the sets of movies like Marry Me and Hustlers. The singer also iconically wore them a few days after her glam Super Bowl performance in 2020. Because Lopez owns them in several different colors, including a chestnut brown and cherry red, it's safe to say they have become a favorite.
Crafted with the brand's supremely soft shearling lining, Ugg Coquettes provide plenty of warmth and coziness to keep feet happy with or without socks. The best part about this particular pair? They have thick, durable outsoles, so they can be worn out and about, as both Rae and Lopez have proven.
Buy It! Ugg Coquette Slipper in Black, $120, nordstrom.com; $119.95, amazon.com
No one does cozy quite like Ugg, which is why its slippers are so popular among celebs and customers. Between Amazon and Nordstrom, the Ugg Coquette slippers have racked up more than 11,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, some of whom have described them as "heavenly." One happy customer even claims they are "the best slippers you will ever own," and like Lopez, several say they've been buying this Ugg style for years.
So it's pretty clear to us that a pair of the Ugg Coquette slippers are a comfy wardrobe must-have. If your lineup doesn't include a pair, scroll down to shop this star-approved staple.
Buy It! Ugg Coquette Slipper in Chestnut, $120; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ugg Coquette Slipper in Wildflower, $120; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ugg Coquette Slipper in Berry, $89.97–$99.95 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com
