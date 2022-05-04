Addison Rae Rocks Barely-There Afterparty Dress Following 2022 Met Gala
Addison Rae left little to the imagination at a Met Gala afterparty.
The 21-year-old influencer changed from a shimmering, slinky ombré gown by Michael Kors into a flowing sheer swath of black fabric at the end of the night.
"I just want Billie Eilish to judge me," Rae captioned a series of shots in the look on her Instagram, referencing the Grammy Award-winning singer's favorite part of the Met Gala.
While talking to Emma Chamberlain for Vogue's red carpet live stream, Eilish said, "I love to judge."
When Chamberlain asked if the judgment was "lovingly," Eilish added, "Oh yeah, that's what I mean. Judging doesn't have to be bad."
Rae's afterparty look included an open back, high neck and flowing train with a high slit. She wore a black pair of underwear and nude nipple pasties underneath the ensemble, which she paired with a metallic clutch and cuff.
In the comments section of her Instagram post, Maddie Ziegler deemed Rae's look "Hot," while Bella Thorne simply wrote, "Stunning!"
At the 2022 Costume Institute Gala, Rae leaned into the "Gilded Glamour" theme. Her red-carpet ensemble featured an open back and a high halter neck, and she paired the look with hoops and metallic nails.
As for Eilish, she chose an "eco-friendly" Gucci gown that featured lace sleeves, a corset-style bustier, and a dramatic black velvet choker dripping in jewels.
For her own afterparty moment, the "No Time to Die" singer changed into a black ensemble of her own. To attend Cardi B and Playboy's "Boom Boom Afterparty" at The Standard, Eilish wore an oversized black suit, platform boots, and silky bunny ears.