Addison Rae Faces Backlash for Wearing Religious-Themed 'Holy Trinity' Bikini: 'Blasphemous'

TikTok content creator and beauty entrepreneur Addison Rae deleted her bikini post after followers shared their disapproval

Published on August 4, 2022 05:03 PM
Addison Rae; holy trinity bikini
Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty; prayingg.com

Addison Rae's recent Instagram bikini post is at the center of some controversy.

The 21-year-old social media star posted a since-deleted photo of herself on Instagram in a white bikini which read "Father" and "Son" on the triangle tops. Though she did not do a complete body reveal, the bottom of the bikini reads, "Holy Spirit." The skimpy two-piece, which appears to be a collaboration with Adidas, is from the site Prayying.com and retails for $100. The name of the bikini is "Holy Trinity."

Social media critics were quick to fire at Rae's original post. @XAVIAERD tweeted, "All I'm going to say is — these people are going to learn the hard way not to play with GOD. Just wait and watch."

"why do you gotta disrespect Christianity like that?" tweeted @DannyBee8801. "You don't disrespect any other religion, just Christianity? And why do you have to create it, @adidas? Not that I was ever a fan of adidas (or Addison Rae for that matter) but I'll never buy anything from adidas."

Though Rae took down the post after commenters slammed it for being "blasphemous," TikTok user @hannahkosh managed to save the image beforehand and posted it on her profile with a brief recap about the controversy, noting that fans thought it was disrespectful towards religion.

Commenters were divided about Rae's bikini choice, with one writing, "In all seriousness. No one on her team was like 'hmm maybe this will upset people. Especially in todays world.'😂 Hire a new team."

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Other people thought the anger, if any, should be aimed at the brand. "Ppl should be mad at adidas," a user wrote.

Reps for Rae and Adidas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The TikTok creator's misstep comes amid her parents Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez's split. News of their separation comes amid allegations that Lopez had an affair with a 25-year-old influencer.

While she has not publicly commented about the family drama, Rae tweeted a cryptic message on Monday, writing, "I've really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express."

"My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me," she added. "I love y'all <3 life is weird but worth it."

