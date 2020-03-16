These $18 Stretchy Sweatpants with Pockets Are Perfect for Wearing Around the House

Image zoom

Spring weather is (finally) almost here, but that doesn’t mean you have to pack up all your favorite sweatpants and toss them into storage. In fact, sweatpants can be considered a year-round staple, ideal for days lounging around the house when you want to feel cozy and snug. And while there are tons of comfy loungewear pieces available on Amazon that are worth checking out, these $18 stretchy sweatpants with pockets from ADANIKI deserve your attention, too.

A number one best-seller on Amazon, the relaxed yoga pants feature a sweat-wicking material with four-way stretch — so you can wear them during your next workout or under the covers without getting sweaty or uncomfortable. Plus, the loose fit and adjustable elastic waistband makes them an easy choice to wear throughout the day, with reviewers calling them the “perfect around the house,” cozy-day pants. And since they’re priced at just under $20, you could stock up on several pairs and still consider it a steal.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! ADANIKI Womens Yoga Pants with Pockets in Black, $18.99; amazon.com

Equipped with two side pockets, these pants are both comfortable and practical. Many shoppers pointed out how much they love the addition of pockets and the breathable, flexible fabric. “These pants are all that AND they have pockets,” said one shopper. “They’re made of very soft and comfortable lightweight materials, yet they can endure the washer and the dryer just fine and still look brand new afterwards.” “I have not taken these pants off since they arrived,” said another. “They are so comfortable and soft. They flair at the bottom which I love. The pockets are deep enough to hold my cell phone securely. Will definitely be purchasing a couple more pairs.”

Available in five solid colors that’ll go with just about anything in your closet, these versatile pants will take you from yoga class to happy hour to lounging on your couch for just $18.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.

