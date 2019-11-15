Frankly My Dear, Adam Scott Channeling Clark Gable for Movember Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Adam Scott may not be able to recall the exact plot of Gone With the Wind but says he does remember Clark Gable’s role as Rhett Butler in the 1939 drama.

“I know he was suave and does not give a damn at the end,” says Scott who donned Butler’s famous mustache for PEOPLE’s Movember tribute, in which Marlon Wayans, Will Forte, Will Arnett and Kal Penn re-created some of the most iconic mustaches in history for a good cause.

In honor of Movember — in which men are encouraged to grow moustaches to raise awareness for men’s physical and mental health issues — five funny men have recreated the most iconic mustaches in history- taking sexy to a whole new level. Movember aims to raise funds and awareness about men’s health in the areas of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. You still have time to get involved by donating at Movember.com

In real life, the Big Little Lies actor, 46, is “a fan” of the mustache even if his wife, Naomi, and their daughter Frankie, 10, disagree.

“They will have none of it,” says Scott, who is also dad to son Graham, 12. “Whenever I do have a mustache, it never lasts more than a few days because they just will not tolerate it.”

Scott says he first attempted to grow facial hair in high school because his idol, director Spike Lee, had a goatee.

“There are pictures of me with the poorest excuse for a goatee,” says Scott. “It did not work out very well.”