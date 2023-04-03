Adam Sandler's 'Sandlercore' Red Carpet Style Evolution

01 of 12 Setting the Tone Getty Adam Sandler's signature style has always been his way of life. The comedian showed up to promote his 1998 movie with Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer, in an ultra-casual sweatshirt, jeans and baseball hat, setting the tone for his iconic red carpet style.

02 of 12 Game-Time Ready Getty Most recently, Adam Sandler wore a New York Knicks sweater to promote his new Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston who dressed as a polar opposite of Sandler in a Atelier Versace Couture mini dress.

03 of 12 Hawaiian Chic Getty Perhaps a more formal 'fit for Adam Sandler was on Good Morning America this year, when he ditched his sweatshirt swag for a Hawaiian button up and slacks while promoting Murder Mystery 2.

04 of 12 Elevated Athleisure Getty Adam Sandler paired his tropical button-up with some athleisure, donning a orange Nike jacket and Hoka tennis shoes to appear on The Tonight Show in March.

05 of 12 A Pop of Color Getty Last June, Adam Sandler sported a casual polo and bright blue pants to promote his movie Hustle, where he was photographed with his co-star Queen Latifah in a starkly different aesthetic.

06 of 12 Fila Fan Getty For the first Murder Mystery movie, Adam Sandler sported a colorblocked Fila jacket and navy blue polo, while his co-star Jennifer Aniston rocked an all-leather look.

07 of 12 Surf's Up Getty Adam Sandler totally said, "hang loose!" with this look. The comedian donned the surfer brand Rip Curl while promoting the first Murder Mystery movie alongside Jennifer Aniston in beachy Southern California.

08 of 12 Sports Dad Getty He's for sure a fan of Fila. Adam Sandler sported another Fila jacket on the red carpet for his movie Uncut Gems in 2019, which also starred Julia Fox.

09 of 12 A Rare Dressed-Up Moment Getty The first non-Hawaiian button-up on this list comes from the Berlin premiere of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's family comedy Blended in 2014, where the star wore a plaid dress shirt, trousers, sneakers and a windbreaker to the red carpet.

10 of 12 All Hoodies, All the Time Getty Once again with Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler sported a blue hoodie and light blue pants to a promotional event for Hustle, while the talk show host wore a business-professional yellow pantsuit.

11 of 12 Mix-and-Match Athleisure Getty Adam Sandler is all about the athleisure life, even on The Tonight Show. The star sported blue Adidas track pants with a weathered gray sweater to the late-night talk show in 2014, alongside Drew Barrymore.