The actor said he is growing out his facial hair for an upcoming movie

Adam Sandler Thinks His New Beard Is 'Awful': 'I Know I Look Bad'

Adam Sandler is sporting a new look — and he's not thrilled about it.

The actor, 54, made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he showed off a full beard and jokingly told the talk show host that “nobody likes it at all.”

“Wow! That’s quite a beard you have there,” Kimmel said at the beginning of the segment.

“It’s disgusting," he replied with a laugh. "I’m sorry it’s not a beard, it’s a mask…when I keep my mouth closed, it’s a mask."

Intrigued by Sandler’s scruffy facial hair, Kimmel added, “You have a lumberjack look to you. You look different with a beard than I would have ever guessed.”

"I don’t look good, I know that,” the Uncut Gems star said, proving he's totally in on the joke.

Sandler continued: “I’m doing it for a movie. My father had a beard my whole life and this is very similar to the way his beard was, like grey at the bottom. I don’t have gray hair on my head for some reason but I got gray coming out the bottom.”

“It’s awful. Nobody likes it at all,” the Happy Gilmore actor joked, adding that even people who recognize him on the street have an opinion about it and often yell "No, Adam!" when they pass by.

In the 2004 comedy, Sandler played Henry, who meets and falls in love with Lucy (Barrymore), only to discover she can’t remember anything that happened the day before. Henry embarks on wooing Lucy every single morning in a taped video he makes her to remind her of who he is and what they are to each other.

On her show, Barrymore, 45, woke up in her Lucy costume to find a tape titled "Good Morning, Lucy" which she slid into a VHS player. Appearing on the screen was Sandler as Henry.

“Hi, Lucy, good morning. It’s me, Henry," he said. "We are on, I think, about our 5,000th date together. It’s been great. I’m going to catch you up."

Sandler eventually broke character to congratulate his former co-star on the launch of The Drew Barrymore Show: "Drew, in all seriousness though, I wanted to just tell you this: I could not be more excited for you. You have your own show now."

"You’re going to make people so happy, every day, every time they see you. You are magic," he continued. "The whole world feels it and I’m lucky that I know you so well."