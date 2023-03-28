Adam Sandler Describes His 'Sandlercore' Style Aesthetic to Pal Drew Barrymore

The comedian and actor says eating "pizza with [George] Clooney" is the reason he gravitates toward XL shorts

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 28, 2023 12:30 PM
Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler's fashion style is one-of-a-kind, and the comedy legend recently broke down how he picks an outfit in the morning to a very curious Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston.

Whether he's schooling someone in a game of pickup basketball wearing extremely baggy shorts, or walking his bulldog in a Hawaiian print shirt, the "Sandlercore" aesthetic is undeniable.

The actor and comedian appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show alongside Jennifer Aniston ahead of the premiere of the duo's new Netflix movie, Murder Mystery 2. And when the topic turned to his outfits, Sandler — while wearing a festival-ready, pink-and-blue palm print shirt — said it was a very simple process when he woke up in the morning.

"I go into my closet, I got a bunch of t-shirts and shorts, kinda they're all the same … I usually go t-shirt first … I just want to cover that quickly. I'm like what the hell, grab anything," he tells to a laughing Barrymore and Aniston. "Then I go with shorts and I throw them on. Sometimes they'll be slightly too tight. I go let me take those off and get the triple-X shorts on."

When Aniston asks why he doesn't have the clothes organized in sizes, the 56-year-old says: "The mediums would be thrown away immediately."

Barrymore then turns the conversation to 2008's You Don't Mess with the Zohan, saying he wore some very "form-fitting" clothes for the flick.

"When I was the Zohan I wore a large and then I wrapped the Zohan, a week later I was in the XLs," he said. "What did you do?" Aniston quizzes, to which Sandler responds: "I had pizza at [George] Clooney's house."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Murder Mystery 2 stars first appeared together on the big screen in 2011's Just Go with It.

In December 2021, Sandler opened up about his friendship with the Emmy-winning actress and how she "tag-teams" with his wife Jackie to help him live a healthier lifestyle.

"[Jennifer is] certainly not afraid to have me show up on a set, and in my trailer is a whole bunch of whatever shake I should be drinking and it's usually green," he joked to The Hollywood Reporter. "And I actually drink it so I can look her in the eye."

"She and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being. Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from," Sandler shared.

Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming on Netflix on March 31.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Dating Advice Days Before Harry Styles Hookup: Men Are 'Not That Advanced'
jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston Says She Has 'Risen Out of Some Ashes,' Is in a Great Phase of Life: 'I'm Very Grateful'
Adam Sandler; Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reveal Their Nicknames for Each Other: 'Anaburger' and 'Sandalman'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Taylor Swift Channels Grace Jones in Bejeweled Look at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Johnny Wujek
Johnny Wujek's 'Evolution' from Katy Perry's Costumer to His Own Watch Line Was 'Divine Timing'
Drew Barrymore Ever After Reunion
Drew Barrymore Reunites with 'Ever After' Costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds 25 Years Later
Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch; Hailey Bieber attends OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Hailey Bieber Likes Selena Gomez's Bikini Photo on Instagram After Resolving Social Media Drama
Emily Ratajkowski, olivia wilde
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles' Ex Olivia Wilde Seen Mingling at Vanity Fair Oscar Party Just Weeks Ago
Dua Lipa/Instagram
Dua Lipa Rocks Itty-Bitty Hello Kitty Bikini While 'Living on Island Time' During Tropical Getaway
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"
Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals the Sweet Words Husband Joshua Jackson Told Her Before Her First Met Gala
Social Compassion In Legislation Hosts "Sunset On Sunset" Event Honoring Animal-Rights Pioneers
Joanna Krupa's Husband Douglas Nunes Files for Divorce After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage
Victoria Beckham Teases Husband David During Couple's Workout: 'One of Us Works Really Hard'. Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Victoria Beckham Teases Husband David During Couple's Workout: 'One of Us Works Really Hard'
Florence Pugh Cut Her Own Hair in A Good Person Scene: 'I Found It Really Liberating'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phRXBLwcy5I&t=111s. Credit MGM
Florence Pugh Cut Her Own Hair in 'A Good Person' Scene: 'I Found It Really Liberating'
Katy Perry - California Gurls (Official Music Video) ft. Snoop Dogg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F57P9C4SAW4.
Katy Perry Spent 'So Much Extra Money' Correcting Bad Spray Tan in 'California Gurls' Video
Drew Barrymore Glytone Serum Tout
Drew Barrymore's Brightening Face Moisturizer Is on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours
Jane Fonda, Jennifer Lopez
Jane Fonda Says Jennifer Lopez 'Never Apologized' After 'Monster-in-Law' Slap Left Her with a Cut