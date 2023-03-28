Adam Sandler Describes His 'Sandlercore' Style Aesthetic to Pal Drew Barrymore

Adam Sandler's fashion style is one-of-a-kind, and the comedy legend recently broke down how he picks an outfit in the morning to a very curious Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston.

Whether he's schooling someone in a game of pickup basketball wearing extremely baggy shorts, or walking his bulldog in a Hawaiian print shirt, the "Sandlercore" aesthetic is undeniable.

The actor and comedian appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show alongside Jennifer Aniston ahead of the premiere of the duo's new Netflix movie, Murder Mystery 2. And when the topic turned to his outfits, Sandler — while wearing a festival-ready, pink-and-blue palm print shirt — said it was a very simple process when he woke up in the morning.

"I go into my closet, I got a bunch of t-shirts and shorts, kinda they're all the same … I usually go t-shirt first … I just want to cover that quickly. I'm like what the hell, grab anything," he tells to a laughing Barrymore and Aniston. "Then I go with shorts and I throw them on. Sometimes they'll be slightly too tight. I go let me take those off and get the triple-X shorts on."

When Aniston asks why he doesn't have the clothes organized in sizes, the 56-year-old says: "The mediums would be thrown away immediately."

Barrymore then turns the conversation to 2008's You Don't Mess with the Zohan, saying he wore some very "form-fitting" clothes for the flick.

"When I was the Zohan I wore a large and then I wrapped the Zohan, a week later I was in the XLs," he said. "What did you do?" Aniston quizzes, to which Sandler responds: "I had pizza at [George] Clooney's house."

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Murder Mystery 2 stars first appeared together on the big screen in 2011's Just Go with It.

In December 2021, Sandler opened up about his friendship with the Emmy-winning actress and how she "tag-teams" with his wife Jackie to help him live a healthier lifestyle.

"[Jennifer is] certainly not afraid to have me show up on a set, and in my trailer is a whole bunch of whatever shake I should be drinking and it's usually green," he joked to The Hollywood Reporter. "And I actually drink it so I can look her in the eye."

"She and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being. Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from," Sandler shared.

Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming on Netflix on March 31.