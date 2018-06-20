Four years ago Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu consoled themselves after missing out on making the 2014 U.S. Olympic figure skating team by eating cheeseburgers on Nagasu’s roof. Flash forward to 2018 — and they’re both Olympic bronze medalists, and back together eating cheeseburgers, but this time it’s for a slightly more upbeat reason: their new DSW campaign!

“This is full circle. We’re celebrating! These are celebratory cheeseburgers,” Rippon said in a press release about their new joint photoshoot.

It was Nagasu’s idea to reenact that pivotal moment in their careers for their DSW’s new campaign, which entailed the athletes posing side-by-side with burgers, fries and matching sneakers.

Jeff Lipsky for DSW

But in addition to the ultimate photo opp, the two Olympians and Dancing with the Stars alumni came together for the project because of DSW’s mission to inspire self-expression, which was very personal to both Rippon and Nagasu.

Jeff Lipsky for DSW

“I’m excited to partner with DSW and Mirai on this campaign about confidence and self-expression,” Rippon said. “I’ve always been a fashion risk-taker, so it’s a perfect fit. I love the idea of being able to show my different sides and personalities through my style. Shoes are a huge part of that.”

The skater wears a loafer with a chic matching shorts suit and an array of sneakers expertly modeled in mid-air jumps.

Jeff Lipsky for DSW

For Nagasu, it took her longer to find her sense of style growing up, but now she’s fully embracing it.

“I grew up as a tomboy, but figure skating has made me appreciate the nuances of both art and style. I enjoy dressing up now. I’m all about trying new things, new looks and new shoes, which makes this DSW partnership such a natural fit.”

Jeff Lipsky for DSW

RELATED: Love Her Outfit: Star Style to Steal

RELATED VIDEO: #AskAdam! ‘DWTS: Athletes’ Winner Adam Rippon Answers Fan Questions

From floral-print pumps to casual day sandals or glam metallic heels, she models the array of styles the shoe destination has for every type of style personality.

Jeff Lipsky for DSW

“Adam and Mirai are icons with track records of being totally and unapologetically themselves. And DSW is literally a warehouse full of opportunities for self-expression. It was an instant, obvious match for a campaign supporting our mission of self-expression,” said Michele Love, DSW’s Chief Operating Officer.

Rippon and Nagasu’s DSW ads will run this summer and the pair will host a DSW Block Party (free and open to the public!) at the 34th Street N.Y.C. store on June 27 from 4-7pm ET.