Adam Levine's Extensive Tattoo Collection, Explained in His Own Words

Over the years, the Maroon 5 frontman has opened up to PEOPLE about his vast tattoo collection - find out the meaning behind each

Controversy aside, many on Twitter were fixated by the vast amount of body ink Levine has accumulated, while others were intrigued by his back tattoo featuring a mermaid holding a skull. And ever since, the interest in his tattoo collection has only continued to grow.

Luckily, we've been keeping an eye on the singer's ever-growing body art since he graced the cover of PEOPLE in 2013 as the Sexiest Man Alive. During his interview, he talked all about his ink and the sweet and sentimental reasons behind many of his tattoos. Here's your complete break-down of Levine's thoughtful, personal and quirky array of tats.

Dove – upper left bicep

"This was my first tattoo," Levine told PEOPLE in 2013 for his Sexiest Man Alive cover. "I was 21. It was five days after 9/11. I felt this needed to say something with this peaceful thing on my body."

“Los Angeles” – upper right bicep

"Simple case of hometown love," the singer told PEOPLE. "Not many people were born and raised in L.A. Gotta wear that badge of pride."

“California” – stomach

He later got the word, "California" tattooed across his stomach, perhaps another nod to his roots.

Beaded necklace – chest

"I don't think that you have to necessarily ascribe meaning behind every tattoo," he told PEOPLE about his beaded necklace choice.

Tiger – right arm

"This was inspired by my love of this amazing book of Tibetan drawings," he told PEOPLE.

Shark – side tattoo

"I've always had a strange fascination with sharks. I actually think they are the most fascinating creatures on Earth. I guess the tattoo had something to do with that," he told PEOPLE in 2013.

Eagle – ribcage

"Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years," he explained to PEOPLE. "They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been."

Sanskirt – left chest

"A few years ago I fell in love with yoga. The word 'tapas' stands for fire… passion… This keeps me connected to something that changed my life."

True Love – fingers

During his 2013 Sexiest Man Alive interview, Levine said his hands and legs were off-limits when it came to tattooing. "I don't do below the waist. You can't do the hands, that's sacred too, that's what you make things with, I'm tied to my hands. I just can't do hands."

But he clearly changed his mind, and ended up getting the words "True Love" tattooed across his fingers which he debuted by grabbing wife Behati Prinsloo's butt in an Instagram photo in 2017.

Mermaid – back tattoo

He began his large back mural with a mermaid tattoo that features angel wings and is cradling a skull, then added an intricate scene around it showing crashing waves, a lost ship and swallows, which took his tattoo artist, Bryan Randolph, six months to create, according to Levine.

Mom – right wrist

Levine told PEOPLE that this was "a last-ditch effort to gain my mother's approval."

"She hates this one slightly less than the others," he added.

“Noah” – right side of abdomen

In an Instagram photo snuggling up to his daughter Dusty Rose, the singer shared a glimpse of the word "Noah" across his stomach, which may be a nod to his mother, who's maiden name is Noah, which also happens to be Levine's middle name.

Ocean waves – left leg

Levine dedicated three days to get his ocean wave leg design in March 2021. He shared a few Instagram Stories of tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko putting some finishing touches to the large design, captioning one, "Day 3."

In another post, Levine wrote, "Today was ouch but worth it." In third he added, "Most painful way to get a tan."

Japanese-inspired design – right leg

In August 2021, Levine spent 13 hours getting an intricate Japanese-inspired design inked on his right leg by tattoo artist Bill Canales.

Levine documented the entire process for his fans, posting a black-and-white time lapse video on Instagram with the caption, "13 hours later…@billcanales."

Butterfly on a spiderweb – neck

During the great Facebook/Instagram outage in October 2021, Levine made the most of the downtime by tattoo'ing a new design in the center of his neck.

On Instagram he shared a photo of the ink, tagging tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko. "Wise man once said… 'when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…' his name was @nathan_kostechko."