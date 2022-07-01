Adam Levine Debuts Barbie-Inspired Manicure Because Pink 'Always Wins'

Come on, Adam, let's go party!

Adam Levine got a fresh new manicure to head into the weekend, inspired by Barbie's go-to hue. Levine showed off his hot pink manicure on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, tagging his nail artist Kim Truong.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a follow-up Instagram Story on Friday, Levine, 43, shared a selfie showing off his nails, writing, "I just f--- with pink. It always wins." He upped the Barbie factor, though, by adding matching sunglasses in a similar shade.

The Maroon 5 frontman also tagged his tequila brand, Calirosa, which he owns with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34. The brand — which is one of PEOPLE's 50 Food Favorites of 2021 — makes three different tequilas, including the Rosa Blanco in a light pink shade that's full of fruity flavors in the same color family, including strawberries and raspberries.

adam levine Credit: Adam Levine/Instagram

The tequila, which is made in Mexico, gets its shade from being aged in red wine barrels, which Prinsloo explained to PEOPLE in September last year. "Adam and I love Mexico and first tried a pink tequila when we were in there three or four years ago. We were blown away. I had never heard of tequila being aged in red wine barrels so I was thinking, 'This is crazy! Do they dye it?' " Prinsloo tells PEOPLE.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

The two are involved in all aspects of the business, right down to placing themselves in marketing photos for the company — complete with complementary manicures. In various other photos for the brand, the former Voice coach can be found donning a number of different colors on his fingernails. To show off the brand's Extra Añejo, which is a darker red shade, both Levine and Prinsloo got matching deep red manicures that they shared on Instagram.

Levine has also gone with the classic black shade from time to time, including in this December snap with Marc Anthony (also enjoying his own tequila), as well as a delicate pink and sparkly set in May. In a closeup shot posted to Calirosa's Instagram, you can see the lightest of link pink shades on a few of Levine's fingers. The pinky nail, however, is the star of the show with a glittery polish on it.

Clearly a fan of the color pink, Levine even went matchy-matchy with the whole family — including his daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4 — in April 2021. He posted the family photo to Instagram with everyone wearing pink and white dresses, writing, "girls just wanna have fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Commenters were overwhelmingly supportive of Levine dressing up with all his girls in the photo, chiming in to call him a good dad. A few even wrote that they hope to find a similar situation of their own some day.