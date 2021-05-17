Adam Levine Says He Helps Curate Wife Behati Prinsloo's Impressive Sneaker Collection

The Maroon 5 front man dropped over $11,000 on sneakers for himself and his family during a trip to SoleStage in Los Angeles for a new episode of Complex's series Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma

If you've ever seen photos of Adam Levine sitting courtside to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers, you can probably tell that the Maroon 5 front man takes his shoe collection very seriously. And during a new episode of Complex's YouTube series Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma, Levine said wife Behati Prinsloo also owns some pretty cool kicks.

"You said that she has a carefully curated collection. Not that many [pairs] as you, but they're all bangers," La Puma told the Grammy winner, 42, at SoleStage shoe store in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lowkey, a small collection of 20/10. Just like the greatest shoes," Levine confirmed. "I helped curate the collection. She loves Jordans. Jordan 1's are her favorites."

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

After dishing on how he secured some of the most rare and expensive sneakers in the world — including the Nike Air Yeezy Red Octobers, Travis Scott's friends-and-family Air Jordans and Eminem's Carhartt Air Jordan 4s — Levine shopped for himself, his supermodel wife, 32, and their daughters, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3.

"I'm going to take care of myself, but I got to take care of the kids," the former The Voice coach says, adding, "I got to take the [Air Jordan 1 Retro] Tokyo's off your hands. Sadly, they're not in my size…they're very rare. I'm going to have to stomach [it and buy them for] my wife. She's going to wear them just to piss me off, and she has every right to do that because she's going to have the dopest shoes ever."

He wrapped up by adding "the new Travis 6's" to his cart, brigning the grand total of his shopping spree to over $11,000. Despite begrudgingly handing over his credit card to a SoleStage employee, the star admitted, "That's not as bad as I thought. I thought it was going to be worse."

"I got my wife some stuff so it doesn't count," he joked.

Earlier this year, Levine showed support for the leading ladies in his life by wearing matching dresses with Prinsloo and their two daughters.

In the cute family picture posted on Instagram last month, Levine coordinates with one of his girls in a blush pink halter maxi dress from Tiare Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Prinsloo matched with their other daughter in an off-shoulder frock with another tie-dye pattern by the same label.

All four can be seen holding hands as they pose with their backs to the camera.

"girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻," Levine captioned the shot.

Last April, Levine opened up about the possibility of him and Prinsloo expanding their family.

In an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show, the singer said his wife is content with being a mother of two at the moment.

"I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f—— face because she's not ready," he said. "We're good. We've got two kids."